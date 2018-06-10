SCO Leaders Believe 2018 World Cup in Russia Can Promote Peace, Friendship

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Leaders of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states believe that sport should be separate from politics and the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia will help strengthen peace and friendship.

"Emphasizing the importance of sport as an effective factor, which can facilitate the dialog between the nations, the Member States consider that the sport should be separate from politics. Member States are convinced that the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia, the International Wushu Tournament (in Chongqing, May 18-19, 2018), regular SCO marathons, annual International Yoga Day will contribute to further strengthening of friendship, peace, mutual understanding and harmony," the Qingdao Declaration issued following the 18th SCO Summit said.

Russia's first-ever World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 arenas in 11 cities across the country. Teams will play in Moscow, Kaliningrad, Saint Petersburg, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi and Yekaterinburg.