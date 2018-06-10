Russian Team Training at Full Strength Ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

Zenit St. Petersburg and Russian team midfielder Zhirkov missed Thursday's training session after suffering a minor foot injury and trained individually in the gym before joining the rest of the squad on Friday.
The Russian Football Union said later on Saturday that Zhirkov was fit and "well."
The Russia-Saudi Arabia game, set to be held at Moscow's 81,000-seater Luzhniki Stadium, will kick off the World Cup, which will end on July 15. Russia will also face Egypt and Uruguay in Group A at the tournament.
