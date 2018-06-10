Russian Team Training at Full Strength Ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

NOVOGORSK (Sputnik) - The Russian national football team trains at full strength on Sunday with defender Yuri Zhirkov joining the main group after having left the team's Saturday pre-World Cup training session at Moscow's CSKA Arena early.

Zenit St. Petersburg and Russian team midfielder Zhirkov missed Thursday's training session after suffering a minor foot injury and trained individually in the gym before joining the rest of the squad on Friday.

The Russian Football Union said later on Saturday that Zhirkov was fit and "well."

The Russian team is currently preparing for their first FIFA World Cup match against Saudi Arabia on June 14 at their base camp in the town of Novogorsk, just outside Moscow.

The Russia-Saudi Arabia game, set to be held at Moscow's 81,000-seater Luzhniki Stadium, will kick off the World Cup, which will end on July 15. Russia will also face Egypt and Uruguay in Group A at the tournament.