S7 Airlines Launches Direct Flights to Iceland Ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - S7 Airlines will begin operating direct scheduled flights from Moscow to the Icelandic capital Reykjavik ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the company said in a statement published on the official website.

"S7 Airlines, part of the Oneworld airline Alliance, will begin operating direct scheduled flights to Reykjavik on June 9," the statement said.

S7 Airlines will become the only Russian airline to offer direct flights to Iceland.

Iceland has qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history and will face Argentina, Nigeria and Croatia in Group D. With a population of around 350,000, Iceland will be the smallest nation ever to play at the tournament.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities.