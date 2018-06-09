International Broadcast Center Opens in Moscow Ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

"It's a big honor for me to be [here] with you this morning at the opening of the International Broadcast Center. This [place] will become the heart of the tournament for the entire world. This is the 13th official venue: 12 stadiums and the IBC… Thanks to the IBC the entire world will be able to watch what is happening at the tournament… I hope together we will be able to deliver the best World Cup," Infantino said during the ceremony as quoted by Sputnik.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and the Chairman of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Local Organizing Committee Arkady Dvorkovich attended the opening ceremony.

Dvorkovich noted that FIFA and the Organizing Committee undertook a lot of work to ensure that fans and visitors will enjoy the World Cup, but the IBC will be able to bring the spirit of this summer's tournament to the rest of the world.

Russia will host the 2018 FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 cities across the country. The matches will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don and Yekaterinburg.