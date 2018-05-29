Register
10:22 GMT +329 May 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
The 2018 FIFA World Cup stand ahead of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). (File)

FIFA World Cup Press Center to Open on June 4 in Moscow, June 13 in Other Cities

© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A press center for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow will begin work on June 4, while press centers in 10 other cities where the games will take place are set to open on June 13, the press service of Sputnik said Tuesday.

"Multimedia city press centers for Russian and foreign media operated by Rossiya Segodnya Media Group will open at the beginning of June. The Moscow press center will open on June 4, followed by ten regional centers on June 13," the press office said in a statement.

Access to press centers will be available only with accreditation. According to the press office, more than 5,000 journalists from Russian and foreign media outlets have submitted applications. Reporters from almost 30 countries will be covering the event.

Lobby of Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi decorated for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
Helmets, Drones, Hammers Banned From Russian Press Centers During FIFA World Cup
Sputnik is offering journalists a tightly-packed program that includes press conferences and briefings with senior officials in championship host regions and cities, celebrities, and travel industry leaders. Reporters will have access to fully equipped workplaces, including lockers and free Wi-Fi, as well as a possibility to follow games at the press center.

Each press center will organize a special sightseeing program for the media to help them learn more about the hosting region.

READ MORE: UK Media Scaremongers on Russian Cities 'Hiding' Ugly Sights Ahead of FIFA Cup

Sputnik is the official operator of the city multimedia press centers during the World Cup.

The tournament will take place between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities: Moscow, Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, and Yekaterinburg.

