FIFA World Cup Press Center to Open on June 4 in Moscow, June 13 in Other Cities

"Multimedia city press centers for Russian and foreign media operated by Rossiya Segodnya Media Group will open at the beginning of June. The Moscow press center will open on June 4, followed by ten regional centers on June 13," the press office said in a statement.
Access to press centers will be available only with accreditation. According to the press office, more than 5,000 journalists from Russian and foreign media outlets have submitted applications. Reporters from almost 30 countries will be covering the event.
Each press center will organize a special sightseeing program for the media to help them learn more about the hosting region.
Sputnik is the official operator of the city multimedia press centers during the World Cup.
The tournament will take place between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities: Moscow, Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, and Yekaterinburg.
