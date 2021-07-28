Register
11:20 GMT28 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Russian Tu-142 maritime reconnaissance aircraft, top right, is intercepted near the Alaska coastline.

    US Air Force Says It’s Intercepting ‘More Russian Jets Near Alaska Than Ever Since Cold War’

    © AP Photo
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    230
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107857/02/1078570263_0:198:3001:1886_1200x675_80_0_0_ac5e8de6c86ff287546c410275fefdd9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202107281083477582-us-air-force-says-its-intercepting-more-russian-jets-near-alaska-than-ever-since-cold-war/

    The Russian Aerospace Forces is known to occasionally send missile-carrying strategic bombers on patrols in neutral waters near Alaska, with the Pentagon maintaining a large garrison in the northernmost US-state.

    S. Clinton Hinote, US Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy, Integration and Requirements, has complained that Russia has dramatically ramped up the flights of military aircraft near Alaska last year as climate change continues to provide new opportunities for operations in the Arctic region.

    “Not only is there a warming trend, but that’s allowing more activity. Interestingly, all that activity is not benign. So as an example last year, we intercepted more Russian military flights near Alaska than we have ever since the Cold War. So there is a trend not only of competition, but competition in the military realm,” Hinote said, speaking at a webinar hosted by the Woodrow Wilson Center, a Washington-based security-related think tank, on Tuesday.

    Pointing to a series of wargames his department has been conducting to determine “strategic threats” and how the US can “adopt to those threats,” the commander warned that America’s position in the Arctic leaves something to be desired at the moment.

    “We’ve been [wargaming] with the Arctic and we’ve found something interesting, and that is that we’re not nearly as secure and safe as we may be thinking we are, especially in the avenues of approaches over the Arctic,” Hinote said.

    420-foot (128m) Coast Guard cutter Healy the largest and most technically advanced icebreaker in the US
    © AFP 2021 / HO/USCG GETTY
    US Coast Guard Considering Arctic ‘FONOPS’ to Counter Russian Presence at North Pole
    The commander added that the Pentagon was using wargaming to try to better understand how great power competition in Europe or the Asia Pacific region could “spill over into the Arctic, how our competitors could use the Arctic in a way of doing something strategically bad for the United States and for our allies and partners.”

    As far as Alaska is concerned, the general admitted that in addition to its use as a defensive base of operations, the strategic territory could also be used for offensive operations in Europe and Asia. “In essence you could conceivably do power projection sorties out of Alaska to both of those areas, and what we have seen in our wargaming is that it’s an incredibly effective place to base air operations out of.” This, he said, is why the US has been pouring in additional billions in defence dollars to beef up the Pentagon’s footprint in Alaska.

    ‘New Theatre of Conflict’

    Hinote’s remarks about the supposed growing Russian threat to the Arctic comes amid growing concerns in Washington over Russia’s plan to develop its Arctic resources, to create a new Arctic trade route between Asia and Europe, and to improve security.

    In April, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested that Russia’s sailing of a natural gas tanker through its Northern Sea Route and the construction of new military bases on Russian territory constituted evidence of a Russian plot to “exploit [climate] change to try to exert control over new spaces” in the Arctic.

    In January of this year, outgoing Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite announced that the US would seek to carry out South China Sea-style ‘freedom of navigation operations’ in Russia’s Arctic maritime zones in an attempt to challenge Moscow’s claims to the region.

    Competitions involving pilots of the Eastern Military District
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    Why Pentagon is Beefing Up Its Alaska Presence ‘Literally in Sight’ of Russian Border
    The US Air Force deployment in Alaska is one of the largest contingents of US airpower globally. Last year, the Pentagon approved the deployment of 150 F-22 Raptors and F-35s to new and refurbished facilities at Eiselon Air Force Base. Alaska is also home to the Eleventh Air Force, operating-16 fighter jets, bombers and support planes out of Elmendorf-Richardson Joint Base Anchorage, Eiselon and Guam. The Eleventh Air Force is the US’s largest air contingent in the Northern Pacific region, operates several hundred planes total. The US is also beefing up its ground-based military presence in Alaska, building and expanding port facilities and constructing new icebreakers.

    By comparison, Russia’s military footprint in the Russian Far East and near Alaska is comparably modest, with its aircraft contingent consisting of interceptors based in Kamchatka, Sakhalin and the Naval Aviation component of the North Fleet, with a combined strength of about 60-63 planes. Last year, commenting on US plans to further beef up their Alaska deployment, Aerospace Forces Maj. Gen. Vladimir Popov told Sputnik that Russia’s strategy was defensive, and limited mostly to air defence and radar control systems.

    The pre-flight preparation of the Mikoyan MIG-31, a supersonic all-weather long-range interceptor jet, before an exercize of a MIG-31 flight, which is part of the aviation regiment of the Pacific Fleet's Kamchatka air base in Prymorye Territory
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    The pre-flight preparation of the Mikoyan MIG-31, a supersonic all-weather long-range interceptor jet, before an exercize of a MIG-31 flight, which is part of the aviation regiment of the Pacific Fleet's Kamchatka air base in Prymorye Territory

    While it has accused Russia of an unprecedented escalation of bomber patrols near Alaska, the US military itself has dramatically expanded its ground, air and naval operations near Russia’s borders in Eastern Europe, the Black, Baltic, and Barents Seas, as well as the Sea of Japan. The Russian military has reported literally thousands of flights of bombers, fighters and reconnaissance drones in these areas in recent years, and performed hundreds of interceptions of aircraft when they approach to closely to Russian airspace.

    Related:

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Lodges Protest to Japanese Ambassador
    Russian Ambassador Says His 'Dream' to Restore Direct Flights Between Alaska, Chukotka
    Russian-US Strategic Stability Talks Open in Geneva Month After Putin-Biden Summit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse