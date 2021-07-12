Register
13:19 GMT12 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An artist concept of the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) shows the hypersonic missile after launching from a B-52 bomber, encapsulated in a rocket that accelerates it to hypersonic speed. Lockheed Martin artist rendering.

    House Subcommittee Inexplicably Asks to Slash Spending on US’s ‘Super-Duper’ Hypersonic Missile

    Lockheed Martin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107957/15/1079571538_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_8e016491e24e5e0849659921c9a9f06a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202107121083367885-house-subcommittee-inexplicably-asks-to-slash-spending-on-uss-super-duper-hypersonic-missile/

    US defence contractors are working on at least eight separate hypersonic missile programmes for the Air Force, Army and Navy. Despite committing billions of dollars, the Pentagon’s projects have yet to produce an operational weapon. Russia and China began putting hypersonic systems into operation in the late 2010s.

    The House Armed Services defence appropriations subcommittee has requested a $44 million cut in funding to the Air Force’s flagship hypersonic boost-glide weapon – the Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) project, Inside Defense reports.

    The subcommittee did not provide a reason for the proposed cut in funding, said to be the equivalent of about four production ARRW missiles, with the cuts alluded to in a report accompanying a review of the proposed defence budget bill for fiscal year 2022. Congress is requesting a total of $705.9 billion in spending (equivalent to over a third of global arms spending in 2020) in the next fiscal year.

    Developed by Lockheed Martin, the ARRW is a boost glide weapon that’s expected to be able to accelerate to speeds of over Mach 7 (over 8,575 km per hour) and strike targets up to 1,600 km away from the aircraft carrying it, which may include the B-52 and B-1 Lancer bombers, as well as the F-15 tactical fighter.

    Lockheed was awarded nearly a billion dollars for hypersonics, including the ARRW, in 2018, and the weapon is expected to become production-ready sometime in the early 2020s. The ARRW programme has faced a number of development challenges, with the missile itself yet to see a successful test flight. Donald Trump is believed to have referenced the ARRW in May 2020 when he boasted that the US was creating a “super-duper missile” that was 17 times faster than anything else in America’s arsenal.

    Lockheed Martin
    Rendering of an AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) showing its hypersonic glide warhead

    The subcommittee’s request for the ARRW is odd, given that in other areas, they question the frugality of Pentagon proposals and urge for additional spending to be allocated. Overall, the subcommittee reportedly seeks $1.7 billion more in funding for procurement, but a $1.6 billion cut in research and development spending.

    The United States currently has over half-a-dozen hypersonic missile projects in development, including the Army-Navy Common Hypersonic Glide Body, the Navy’s Intermediate Conventional Prompt Strike weapon, the Army’s Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon, the Air Force’s Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon, the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept and the DARPA-developed Operational Fires programme.

    The MIG-31 interceptor jet
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    Russia's MiG-31K Jets Capable of Carrying Hypersonic Missiles Arrive in Syria, Defence Ministry Says
    The US Army is expected to receive Common Hypersonic Glide Body weapons capability for one of its units by September of this year. None of the other programmes have reached operational and production capability yet.

    Russia reached operational hypersonic capability in late 2017, when the Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile system was delivered to a unit in the Southern Military District. China, meanwhile, showed off its first hypersonic glide vehicle – the DF-ZF, at a parade in October 2019, with the system declared to be operational.

    Related:

    UFO Sightings Could be Alien or Russian & China Hypersonic Tech Tests
    Russia's MiG-31K Jets Capable of Carrying Hypersonic Missiles Arrive in Syria, Defence Ministry Says
    Russia's Avangard & Kinzhal Hypersonic Missiles Put On Combat Alert, S-500 About to Wrap Up Trials
    US Air Force Tested Warhead for Its ARRW Hypersonic Missile That Still Won’t Fly
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse