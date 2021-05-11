Register
    The Pentagon

    Head of US 'SWAT Team of Nerds' Steps Down After Mysterious IP Address Decision

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Rudi Riet / The Pentagon
    The head of the Defense Digital Service (dubbed "SWAT Team of Nerds" by its own members) has succeeded in expanding the scope of his department's operations beyond simply solving IT problems for the Pentagon. However, this required him to cut through a tangle of red tape put in place by the department's bureaucracy.

    The chief of the Pentagon's Defense Digital Service (DDS), Brett Goldstein, said in an interview with Politico that he will be stepping down in July 2021 after two years in his post.

    Goldstein's term expires this year, but it is not unheard-of for the DDS chief's contract to be extended. However, for reasons unknown, Goldstein's contract has not been prolonged despite his achievements in the post. His replacement has also not been announced so far, but his deputy, Katie Olson, who focused on the counter-drone operations and assembling the Department of Defense's collection of pathology specimens, will serve as acting chief.

    Goldstein's Achievements on Post

    Under Goldstein, the DDS more than doubled its "SWAT team of nerds" – an unofficial name for the unit – and took on a number of new roles, including helping the military in the fight against COVID-19. What started as the unit to solve the Pentagon's IT problems, expanded to become a laboratory for inventing new ways to defend the military in cyberspace and from digital attacks on the battlefield, as well as protect the American coronavirus research from hackers and theft.

    The DDS is also developing an IFF app for the Army, which will allow soldiers to differentiate between allies and enemies in the heat of the battle.

    However, Goldstein wasn't afraid to confront Pentagon bureaucracy head-on several times to get things done. As Politico explains, he had to cut through loads of red tape to ensure emails from the Department of Defense to third parties could not be snooped. In addition, some of the military brass believed the DDS' existence, in general, was "overkill" considering that every US military branch already had its cyber warfare units.

    The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 9, 2020.
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    Pentagon Awards Little-Known Firm With 6% of Global IP Address in Order to Catch 'Vulnerabilities'

    One of the most recent of the DDS' operations under Goldstein raised eyebrows once it became public in April 2021: it transpired that on the last day of President Donald Trump's administration, the DDS activated millions of previously dormant IP addresses reserved for the Pentagon's use. The unit handed over for management nearly 6 percent of all available addresses under the IPv4 protocol to previously unknown company Global Resource Systems (GBS) thus making it the single biggest custodian of internet IP addresses in the world.

    The DDS said the operation was carried out to "evaluate and prevent unauthorised use of Department of Defense IP address space" without delving into details. However, it did not explain why 20 January was specifically chosen to launch it, sparking conspiracy theories trying to link the move to Trump's departure from the White House.

