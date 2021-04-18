Register
14:12 GMT18 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Iranian jet powered drone Karrar launched by Rocket Assist Take-Off (RATO) booster, acceleratingh the vehicle from a stationary ground launcher. Karrar can also be launched from an aerial platform.

    Iran Showcases Dozens of Domestically-Produced Drones During Annual Military Parade

    © Photo : Vahid Reza Alael / FARS News
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    160
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107901/03/1079010318_0:78:1431:882_1200x675_80_0_0_0e948e0f70efe9d68f6798298eb8a174.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202104181082663109-iran-showcases-dozens-of-domestically-produced-drones-during-annual-military-parade/

    Following the introduction of a UN ban on armaments' sales to the Islamic Republic, Tehran started to develop its own domestic defence industry. In terms of drones, Iran has reached significant heights since starting their development by trying to copy Israeli and American models.

    Iran has shown off an extensive collection of its military drones. The hardware display came during the country's annual National Army Day parade. The models demonstrated included an aircraft fitted for a variety of purposes – from committing simple kamikaze attacks and surveillance to carrying out precision strikes.

    Military trucks carried the latest additions to the Iranian Air Force, the Kaman-22 reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), first shown in 2021 and Kaman-12 drones first produced in 2019. The military column also demonstrated the somewhat older Qods Mohajer-6 that was developed in 2017, as well as other drones in this UAV family developed for tactical-combat purposes.

    Older Yasir surveillance drones and the HESA Karar UAV, normally used in shooting exercises, were also demonstrated during the parade, which was limited in scale this year due to COVID-19 limitations.

    Military vehicles also carried several models of Iranian guided missile systems, such as the Damavand long-range missile and Zolfaqar system that fires low-altitude, short-range missiles.

    Defence Industry Thriving Under Pressure

    Iran's path to becoming a formidable drone-operating power in the region started with capabilities being significantly limited by international sanctions. The country had to rely on copying foreign drone models, retrieving debris from nearby countries or after they were shot over Iranian skies.

    Now, the Iranian Air Force and the rest of the military can operate "more professionally than ever" before using modern military equipment developed in the conditions of "economic war", the country's President Hassan Rouhani said.

    "The morale of the military forces and their weaponry have never been better than they are today", Rouhani added.
    Iranian missiles are seen at an underground of the new missile cite of Iran's Revolutionary Guards naval unit at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this picture obtained on March 15, 2021
    © REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Iran Will Keep on ‘Moving Towards Great Objectives’ in Missile Production, Defence Minister Says

    Drones are not the only sphere where the Iranian defence industry has been making progress over the last several decades. The country is currently producing its own small arms, warships, jets, and missiles, including ballistic rockets. The latter has been a point of concern for Israel and the US, with Washington suggesting that Iran's ballistic missile programme be limited by the international community just like its nuclear programme. Tehran, however, rejects any idea directed at impeding the development of its own ballistic missile weaponry insisting that it poses no threat to the US due to the limited radius of Iranian missiles.  

    Related:

    US Media Claims Brand New Iranian Combat Drone a 'Rip-off' of American UAV Designs
    ‘Hundreds’ of Drones Involved in Iranian Army’s Massive Drill as Tehran-Washington Tensions on Rise
    Iran Accuses UK Security Firm of Leaking Info for US Drone Strike That Killed Soleimani
    Iran Says It Has New Series of Ultra-Long Range Drones Able to Hit US Bases in Middle East, Europe
    Tags:
    drones, air force, military, iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse