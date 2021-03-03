Register
00:40 GMT03 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    B-2 Stealth Bomber.

    US Air Force Needs to Reverse-Engineer Parts for Aging Stealth Bomber

    © Photo : Northrop Grumman
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202103031082238447-us-air-force-needs-to-reverse-engineer-parts-for-aging-stealth-bomber/

    The most recent estimate for the Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider’s first flight is in mid-2022, with the first two aircraft under construction. The Raider is due to replace the B-2 Spirit, the first and only operational stealth bomber.

    The US Air Force is short on parts for its B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, and needs a capable engineering contractor to reverse engineer a key part in its cooling system. It’s a humorous request to make, given how highly secretive the aircraft’s design is.

    A solicitation notice posted on the beta.SAM.gov US government contracting site last week says the US Air Force needs someone to “reverse engineer” the core of one of the B-2’s cooling systems, as well as figure out how to remove the defective cores and install the new ones. The posting says the engineers will be provided with two examples of the pieces needed.

    It’s unclear exactly why this process is required. As The War Zone notes, it’s possible that due to the B-2’s highly secretive nature, the original plans or tools for producing the part in question have been destroyed; another possibility is that they were produced by a firm that no longer exists.

    Northrop built just 21 of the advanced aircraft, the last of which entered service in 2000, having originally planned to buy 132 of them before the end of the Cold War. They are expected to continue in service until the 2030s, when they will be replaced by the B-21 Raider, another stealth bomber of remarkably similar configuration.

    This isn’t the first time the US military has faced such a problem: when the Iowa-class battleships were being removed from mothball and modernized in the 1980s to compete with the Soviet Union’s Kirov-class cruisers, only a handful of people were still around from when they had last been used in the 1950s and 60s, much less from their construction in the 1940s, resulting in a costly and time-consuming retraining process for their crews.

    In addition, the Air Force has also reverse-engineered numerous parts of the aging B-52 Stratofortress bomber, the War Zone noted. The huge aircraft are more than half-a-century old and expected to continue flying for decades to come.

    Related:

    Former Stealth Fighter Pilot Confirms Yugoslavs Hit Second US F-117 During 1999 War
    Chinese Air Force Releases First Glimpse of H-20 Stealth Bomber Design in Promotional Video
    Video: B-2 Stealth Bombers Seen Cruising Over Skies Above Utah
    Tags:
    US Air Force, parts, reverse engineering, B-2 Spirit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse