Register
19:25 GMT14 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This is an artist rendering of a B-21 Raider concept in a hangar at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. Whiteman AFB is one of the bases expected to host the new airframe. (Courtesy graphic by Northrop Grumman)

    Assembly of Pentagon's First B-21 Raider on Schedule, 'Coming Along Nicely' Despite Pandemic

    Northrop Grumman
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107819/63/1078196354_0:-1:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_b4a29074a1ad89baf4cac9357b3f28af.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202008141080173597-assembly-of-pentagons-first-b-21-raider-on-schedule-coming-along-nicely-despite-pandemic/

    The US Air Force (USAF) recently said construction of its first B-21 Raider stealth bomber has remained on schedule despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and the service expects a first flight no earlier than December 2021.

    The first of the US Air Force’s new stealth bomber fleet is being built by Northrop Grumman in Palmdale, California, and despite numerous challenges raised by the COVID-19 pandemic, the pace has not abated, and the Air Force is still expecting its first aircraft according to the original schedule.

    Randall Walden, director of the USAF Rapid Capabilities Office, told an audience at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies on Thursday that manufacturers like Spirit AeroSystems, which makes aerostructures for several companies, including Boeing, had shifted assets to B-21 production in order to keep things running apace. 

    Defense News noted Spirit received some $80 million in funds via the Defense Production Act, which enabled it to bring the Boeing 737 Max production line workers back to work on other projects, like the Raider program.

    Elsewhere at the time, Boeing’s factories were being shuttered around the country as thousands of workers were sent home to prevent them from spreading the novel coronavirus, causing interruptions in production as airlines looked to the US government for emergency funds to save their industry.

    “The folks that are not manufacturing [Boeing 737 Maxes] and those components came over to our production line and really kind of beefed up - where people had some COVID issues - they beefed up that portion of our production,” Walden said, according to Defense News. “Right now, the components that we’re building are really for the test fleet, but the good news: All of what we’re doing today is really insightful for what we’re doing for production in the future.”

    On August 3, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper visited the Northrop Grumman headquarters in Melbourne, Florida, where he praised the “dedication and progress” made by the B-21 Raider team.

    “Nuclear modernization is a department priority – especially in our efforts to implement the National Defense Strategy,” Esper said, according to an Air Force release. “We have made great strides in ensuring the strength and reliability of our nation’s nuclear deterrent. The ability to strike any target, anywhere is the ultimate strategic deterrent and the B-21 Raider will bring that capability.”

    Walden, who accompanied Esper on the trip, said in the release, “The first test aircraft is being built, and it’s starting to look like an airplane. Suppliers from across the country are delivering parts that are coming together now. Aircraft programs will always have a few surprises early on, and we won’t be any different, but overall the B-21 Raider is coming along nicely.”

    In July 2019, the Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen Wilson identified December 2021 as the earliest possible date for the B-21’s first flight. However, the first aircraft being built is just a test aircraft, and the bomber isn’t likely to begin entering service until the mid-to-late 2020s. 

    The black, flying wing-shaped bomber largely resembles the older B-2 Spirit in artistic representations of the bomber’s design. The Air Force expects to buy 100 of the aircraft to replace not only the B-2 fleet, but also its B-1B Lancer fleet, at the cost of roughly $550 million each.

    Related:

    First Flight of US Air Force’s B-21 Stealth Bomber Scheduled for December 2021
    B-2 Stealth Bombers Are Getting Upgraded Cockpits as DoD Seeks Billions for B-21 Build
    New US B-21 Bomber's Advanced Software May Turn it Into 'Technological Powerhouse', Author Says
    Tags:
    COVID-19, schedule, Northrop Grumman, manufacturing, B-21 Raider
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse