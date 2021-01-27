Russia, US Agree to Extend New START on Moscow's Conditions, Deputy Foreign Minister Says

"Generally speaking, this is a mutually beneficial decision. This is the only right decision possible. Now we have enough time to launch and hold in-depth bilateral negotiations on the whole range of issues related to strategic stability, and to ensure reliable security for our country for a long period of time", Ryabkov told reporters.
The deputy foreign minister noted that deal was agreed on Moscow's conditions.
"On our conditions: for five years, with no preliminary conditions, with no annex and no appendix", Ryabkov told reporters.
According to Ryabkov, Moscow and Washington have been engaged in talks on extending the New START over the past few days.
"Yesterday, [US] Ambassador [John] Sullivan and I exchanged notes fixating the agreement on a five-year extension", the Russian diplomat recalled.
New START has been in force since 2011 and is due to expire on 5 February. It is the only remaining legally binding agreement on nuclear arms control between Russia and the United States.
The treaty limits each country's nuclear arsenal to 700 intercontinental ballistic missiles, 1,550 nuclear warheads, and 800 launchers.
