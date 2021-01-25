Scores of Troops Injured as Massive Clash Erupts Between India, China - Reports

A major clash has been reported between troops of the Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) amid talk of de-escalating tensions along the Line of Actual Control. Government sources in New Delhi informed the media on Monday that the clashes took place three days ago at Naku La in Sikkim sector: scores of soldiers from both sides were injured.
"Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed at Naku La in the north-eastern Indian state of Sikkim three days ago. Chinese patrolling soldiers tried to enter Indian territory but were stopped by the Indian Army. In the ensuing brawl both Indian and Chinese soldiers [were] injured," government sources added.
This is the second such clash in Naku La after May last year. Naku La is considered as settled boundary between the two countries.
According to the latest update, there have been no fresh clashes but the situation remains volatile. The Chinese side has yet to comment on these claims, and confirm or deny injuries.
This development comes as the two countries have been involved in efforts to solve the border standoff for months with the top commanders of the two armies holding the ninth round of talks on Sunday. The latest round is said to have been inconclusive.
All comments
Show new comments (0)