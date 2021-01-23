Register
09:43 GMT23 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. military fighter jet. (File)

    Mysterious Full-Scale Prototype of Brand-New Fighter Jet Reportedly Flown by US Air Force

    © AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    307
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105288/67/1052886775_0:58:2484:1455_1200x675_80_0_0_477112145a7f8c92cbde376673f2052d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202101231081856398-mysterious-full-scale-prototype-of-brand-new-fighter-jet-reportedly-flown-by-us-air-force-/

    Addressing the US Air Force Association's main annual symposium at the end of 2020, acquisition chief Will Roper touted a new era where rapid design and experimentation of new aircraft, including the 'manufacturing' and 'flight testing' of them will take place primarily in the digital realm.

    In a bombshell revelation, the US Air Force claims to have secretly designed, built, and mission-tested a new prototype fighter jet – something that most observers did not expect to happen for another decade.

    “We’ve already built and flown a full-scale flight demonstrator in the real world, and we broke records in doing it. We are ready to go and build the next-generation aircraft in a way that has never happened before,” Will Roper, the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics (SAF AQ), was cited as saying by Defense News.

    ​The interview by the Acquisition Czar came ahead of the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference on 14-16 September 2020.

    ​According to the outlet, the Air Force managed to develop the new fighter in the staggeringly brief period of about a year, first producing a virtual version of it, and then proceeding to build and fly a full-sized prototype.

    Roper did not offer any information regarding how many prototype aircraft have been flown, which defense contractors manufactured them, and was similarly tight-lipped regarding any aspects of the aircraft’s design.

    What is important, according to the US physicist and foreign policy strategist, is that the Air Force has proven it can wield cutting-edge advanced manufacturing techniques to build and test a virtual version of its next fighter, followed up by construction of a full-scale prototype which can be flown with mission systems onboard.

    ​“This is not just something that you can apply to things that are simple systems,” he said, referring to Boeing’s T-7 Red Hawk trainer jet, the first Air Force aircraft to be built using ‘digital engineering, software development and open architecture’, Roper said, adding:

    “We’re going after the most complicated systems that have ever been built, and checked all the boxes with this digital technology. In fact, [we’ve] not just checked the boxes, [we’ve] demonstrated something that’s truly magical.”

    NGAD

    The Air Force built the new fighter under its Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) programme, which ostensibly hopes to build a jet to supplement or, potentially, replace, the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor.

    186 Raptors had been built, with about 64 of the fifth-generation fighters ready to fight at a moment’s notice, according to the outlet.

    A US Air Force F-22 Raptor from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and an F-16 Fighting Falcon from Eielson Air Force Base fly in formation over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, July 18, 201
    © Photo : Staff Sgt. James Richardson
    A US Air Force F-22 Raptor from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and an F-16 Fighting Falcon from Eielson Air Force Base fly in formation over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, July 18, 201

    Will Roper did not specify when the Air Force could move its next-generation fighter into production, only admitting it would happen “pretty fast.”

    While the decision regarding how many aircraft the service will commit to buy and when could influence the fiscal 2022 budget, the NGAD programme has the potential to ‘shake up’ the defence industry, write analysts.

    If this were to happen in the near term, the F-35 and F-15EX programs might be potentially put at risk by the new ‘challenger’.

    ​In an intriguing footnote, Roper added that the advanced manufacturing techniques involved in building NGAD could open the door for new contractors, potentially affording SpaceX founder Elon Musk an opportunity to design an F-35 competitor.

    “I have to imagine there will be a lot of engineers — maybe famous ones with well-known household names with billions of dollars to invest — that will decide starting the world’s greatest aircraft company to build the world’s greatest aircraft with the Air Force is exactly the kind of inspiring thing they want to do as a hobby or even a main gig,” Roper was quoted as saying.

     

    Related:

    Photos: US Air Force Marks First by Flying B-1 Bomber With Externally-Mounted Cruise Missile
    US Air Force Gives Three Firms Contracts to Build ‘Skyborg’ Drone AI Prototypes
    US Air Force Orders Removal of Potentially Offensive Unit Emblems, Mottos
    Is the F-35 Program Doomed?
    Tags:
    F-35, F-35, SpaceX, SpaceX, Elon Musk, Elon Musk, Fighter jet, fighter jet, fighter jet, US Air Force, US Air Force
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse