Russian Su-27/30 and MiG-29 Make Top Ten List of Active Combat Aircraft, Report Shows

At least four Russian military planes are considered to be among the world's 10 most popular combat aircraft, according to the World Air Forces 2021 rating published in the UK's Flight International.
The Russian Su-27/30 fighter aircraft was named the world's second active in aerial warfare, surpassed only by the American F-16. According to the report, its active fleet is 1,057, accounting for 7 percent of the global combat air forces. In comparison, there are 2,267 F-16 fighters in service now, which is 15 percent of the global share.
The MiG-29 fighter jet, designed during the Soviet period, took fifth place, accounting for 817 jets, which is 6 percent of the global share.
The Su-25 ground-attack aircraft and Su-24 fighter bomber were placed seventh and tenth, respectively, comprising 3 percent of global combat aircraft each.
In total, the report estimated the Russian global military fleet at 4,143.
