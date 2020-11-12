‘F**king Sickening’: US Army to Discipline Staff Sergeant Over TikTok Bashing Trainees - Video

An Oklahoma-based drill sergeant for the US Army is facing possible discipline by the armed forces after his profanity-ridden TikTok post was reposted on Twitter and caught the attention of hundreds of Twitter users, including an Army lieutenant general.

Fort Sill spokesperson Jessica Tackaberry revealed to the Army Times that Staff Sgt. Treyon Wallace, of the 434th Field Artillery Brigade, violated US Army command policy pertaining to online conduct by posting a nearly 50-second TikTok showing him berating his fellow service members last week.

"This is what the Army is turning into now: a bunch of soft a**, f**king - 'I get to use my cellphone every f**king Sunday for 30 minutes,’” said Wallace, TikTok user @dstomcat92, as the camera panned over the seated trainees on their phones.

"It's f**king sickening. You're crying and you just got here. You ain't done s**t,” he added. "What's the point of doing mail every day? What's the point of even - it don't make no sense."

Hey if you're a Drill Sergeant, don't film your trainees, call them "fucking sickening", and then post it to social media. Jesus, dude. pic.twitter.com/R1udOTEcW0 — Lethality Jane (@LethalityJane) November 9, 2020

“Hey if you're a Drill Sergeant, don't film your trainees, call them ‘f**king sickening’, and then post it to social media. Jesus, dude,” Twitter user @LethalityJane expressed while reposting Wallace’s TikTok.

It did not take long for netizens to identify Wallace, as his full name was tied to the account.

Well this escalated quickly (as it should)....hoping that he learns a lesson instead of making an excuse.... pic.twitter.com/VJIAjb7dxy — Erica Miller (@elmiller1980) November 9, 2020

US Army Training and Doctrine Command’s deputy commanding general Lt. Gen. Ted Martin also commented on the tweet and made it clear the service would address the issue.

“Trainees in BCT [Basic Combat Training] here on Fort Sill are allowed to have their phones at prescribed times that does not interfere with their training,” Tackaberry told the Army Times. “Phone privileges have increased due to the global pandemic to ensure that families and loved ones know that their trainee is safe and doing well.”

“When engaging in electronic communication, members of the Army team should apply ‘Think, Type, Post,’” Tackaberry emphasized.

“[W]e strive to ensure that all Service Members adhere to the Army Values and utilize social media appropriately.”