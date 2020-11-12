Register
22:03 GMT12 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Israel Takes Delivery of Specialized F-35I ‘Adir’ Test Plane, First Outside US

    Israeli Air Force
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    425
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0c/1081146425_0:68:1206:746_1200x675_80_0_0_845e086b195716ca61b9ab275671bfcb.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202011121081146469-israel-takes-delivery-of-specialized-f-35i-adir-test-plane-first-outside-us/

    The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has received a specialized test version of its F-35I “Adir,” the first F-35 test plane outside the United States.

    The IAF announced on Wednesday the arrival of the F-35I test version at the Flight Test Center (FTC) at Tel-Nof Air Force Base. The aircraft will be used to test out new weapons, sensors and other configurations for Israel’s specialized version of the F-35A Joint Strike Fighter.

    Tel-Nof commander Brig. Gen. Oded Cohen said in an IAF news release the “historic event” was “a meaningful corner stone in the IAF's inauguration and development of the F-35 division.”

    "To the FTC Squadron personnel - the absorption of the 'Adir' poses new challenges. I have no doubt that by virtue of your skill and professional spirit you will know, as you have proven in the past, how to challenge the limits of the 'Adir's' capabilities, and lead the IAF through toward new horizons,” he added.

    FTC squadron commander Lt. Col. Y noted in the release that unlike other aircraft, the IAF has never been allowed to totally modify the F-35 at will, meaning the ability to test out what works best on the aircraft will be of paramount importance.

    “The experimental F-35I will act as the main building block for acquiring new flight capabilities, and allow for independent installation of munitions,” he said.

    In August, the IAF announced its second squadron of F-35I fighters was combat-ready. The force will eventually receive 50 aircraft from Lockheed Martin. In May, the IAF said it was dropping an older F-16I Sufa squadron in order to focus on modernizing the force with more F-35Is.

    Related:

    US Media Reveals Why Russia's Su-35 is Superior to F-22
    Mike Pompeo: US Gov't Greenlights Military Equipment Sale to UAE, Including Up to 50 F-35 Jets
    Turkey Remains Ready to Discuss Compatibility of Its S-400s With F-35 Jets, Defence Minister Says
    Tags:
    Israel, Lockheed Martin, testing, Israeli Air Force (IAF), F-35I Adir
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Delaware Senator and presidential candidate for the Democrats, Joe Biden, rests his head on the shoulder of his wife, Jill, as they stand in a hallway waiting for him to be introduced into a a rally at the UAW Hall in Dubuque, Iowa, on the day of the Iowa caucus Thursday, 3 January 2008.
    'I'm a Teacher, That's Who I am': Discovering Jill Biden
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse