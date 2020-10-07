Watch Successful Launch of Russia's Zircon Hypersonic Cruise Missile

The Russian Defence Ministry has published a video of the launch of a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile from the frigate Admiral Gorshkov in the White Sea.
The footage shows a rocket starting up from an open launch container situated on the upper deck of the ship's bow, circling in the air and flying towards its target in the Barents Sea.
Фрегат «Адмирал Горшков» выполнил успешный пуск гиперзвуковой ракеты «Циркон» из Белого моря на дальность 440 км.— Телеканал 360° (@360tv) October 7, 2020
По словам начальника Генштаба ВС, она успешно поразила морскую мишень в Баренцевом море. При этом скорость звука ракетой была превышена в восемь раз. pic.twitter.com/w7bnFWHcZc
The Ministry of Defence stated earlier in the day that Project 22350's lead vessel "Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Gorshkov" deployed in the White Sea had fired a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile at a target in the Barents Sea.
According to objective control data, the Zircon hypersonic anti-ship cruise missile, flying at a speed of more than Mach 8, reached a sea target at a distance of 450 kilometres with a direct hit.
