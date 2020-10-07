Putin Hails Successful Launch of Zircon Hypersonic Cruise Missile as 'Major Event' for Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed the successful test of a Zircon missile, stating it was an important event for the country and contributes to the nation's security. He also expressed gratitude to all of the people involved in the project, thanking Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov as well.
"I would like to thank all of you for the work done, for its results and express hope that in the future all of the specialists involved in the rearmament of the Russian military will [continue to] work as efficiently and as persistently as it has done to this point", the president said during a video meeting with the General Staff.
Putin made the statement after the military confirmed the successful completion of the test.
"The range of the rocket was 450 kilometres, the maximum altitude was 28 kilometres, and the flight time was 4.5 minutes. A supersonic speed of over Mach 8 was achieved", General Gerasimov noted.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
