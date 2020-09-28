Video of Azerbaijani Military Using TOS-1 System in Nagorno-Karabakh Released by Armenia

The Armenian Defence Ministry has published a video of the Azerbaijani military using the heavy flamethrower system TOS-1.
"The enemy, frightened by significant losses in manpower and military equipment, used a 'TOS' heavy flamethrower system at 7:30 this morning in the southeastern direction. No losses from the Armenian side have been registered following the attack", Defence Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan, said.
Earlier in the day, Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan said that around 30 Armenian servicemen had been killed and 100 others injured in clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh. At the same time, the Azerbaijani side has declared partial mobilisation of reserve servicemen.
Violent clashes broke out in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the early hours of Sunday morning. Both the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides have accused one another of shelling civilian settlements.
On Sunday evening, the Armenian Defence Ministry said that 16 of its servicemen had died in the clashes, and the government in Yerevan has declared martial law and a full-scale mobilisation.
The international community, including Russia, has urged all parties in the region to cease firing and negotiate to stop the violence.
All comments
Show new comments (0)