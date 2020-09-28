Armenian Ambassador Calls for OSCE Involvement in Nagorno-Karabakh Crisis

"It is up to the Minsk group to make decisions on convening urgently ... However, the situation is clear. Urgent involvement of the co-chairs is needed, and Turkey should stop its aggressive interference in regional affairs," Toganyan said.
Speaking further, the ambassador said that Yerevan currently has no plans to seek any assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in light of the escalation in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The CSTO is an intergovernmental military alliance, comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.
On Sunday evening, the Armenian Defence Ministry said that 16 of its servicemen had died in the clashes, and the government of Yerevan has declared martial law and a full-scale mobilisation.
The international community, including Russia, has urged all parties in the region to cease firing and negotiate to stop the violence.
