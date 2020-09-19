Putin: Russia Was Forced to Create Hypersonic Weapons After US Withdrew From Missile Treaty

Russia unveiled half a dozen cutting edge strategic weapons systems, including the Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic missile and the ICBM-launched Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle, in 2018, in response to US efforts to build a missile shield, and the general beefing up of NATO forces on Russia's western borders.

Russia had no choice but to pursue the development of nuclear-capable hypersonic weapons systems in the aftermath of the Bush administration's 2002 decision to tear up the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Treaty, which prohibited the creation of missile defences, President Vladimir Putin has said.

"America's withdrawl from the ABM Treaty in 2002 forced Russia to start developing hypersonic weapons. We had to create these weapons in response to the deployment of the US strategic missile defence system, which in the future would have been able to neutralize and render obsolete our entire nuclear potential," Putin said, speaking to Gerbert Efremov, honorary general director and designer of the legendary NPO Mashinostroyenia rocket design bureau on Saturday.

Putin emphasized that it was thanks largely to Efremov and his colleagues that the United States was unable to realize its ambitions.

"I have said many times that for decades, we constantly had to play catch-up. You know this very well. This concerned nuclear weapons, and then long-range strategic aviation and intercontinental ballistic missile technology, or what experts call delivery vehicles," Putin said.

The president added however that today, Russia possesses strategic systems which surpass any existing weaponry possessed by any potential adversaries.

"For the first time in modern Russia's history, the country possesses the most modern types of weapons, which are far superior in terms of their force, power, speed and, very importantly, in terms of accuracy compared to all which existed before them and exist today," Putin stressed.

Praising Efremov and NPO Mashinostroyenia for its work building the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle, Putin compared its success to the USSR's creation of its first nuclear bomb in 1949.

"The [importance of] the results of your work are difficult to overstate. You have not only stood at the origins of this technological idea - you are its author. In contemporary circumstances for our country, the implementation of your idea can doubtlessly be compared to the Soviet Union's realization of nuclear and missile projects by the outstanding Soviet scientists Igor Kurchatov and Sergei Korolov," Putin said.

For his work, Putin awarded Efremov with the Order of St. Andrew, the highest state order of the Russian Federation.

Efremov, 87, is one of the best known rocket scientists in modern Russia, creating and helping to organize the creation of technologies used by both its military and peaceful space programmes. He became chief designer at NPO Mashinostroyenia in 1984, and between 1989 and 2007 also served as the design bureau's general director. The designer managed to save the enterprise's scientific and technological potential, and many of its personnel, in the difficult years which followed the USSR's collapse, which saw massive budget cuts to military and space programmes, and efforts by some members of the Yeltsin administration to hand over Russia's top military secrets to the United States.

© Sputnik / Михаил Климентьев Legendary Soviet and Russian rocket scientist Gerbert Alexandrovich Efremov speaks to President Vladimir Putin by video conference. September 19, 2020.

It was NPO Mashinostroyenia which first created the predecessor to the Avangard hypersonic glider programme. The top-secret project, known as 'Project 4202', and later codenamed 'Albatross', was formally approved for development in 1987, under Efremov's leadership, and was a direct response to US President Ronald Reagan's 'Star Wars' missile defence concept. The project and its successor, the Avangard, are designed to guarantee a Russian nuclear response to any foreign aggression, and bypass any enemy missile shield or missile defence systems. NPO Mashinostroyenia began full-scale work on Avangard in 2004.

Efremov thanked Putin for the award, calling it "a complete surprise," and expressed gratitute to the president for his attention to him and his colleagues in the defence industry.

The first regiment of Avangard-armed strategic missiles was delivered to the Missile Forces in December 2019. The Avangard and the Kinzhal ('Dagger') air-launched nuclear missile, which was first delivered to the military in late 2017, are the first hypersonic weapons systems in service in the world.