Register
23:25 GMT15 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Navy Ships

    US Navy Requests Nearly $600 Million to Develop Fleet of Unmanned Ships

    © CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    114
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107753/16/1077531601_80:0:1280:675_1200x675_80_0_0_4b1e133cea393453b2fe890ae9abdc6d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202009151080468627-us-navy-requests-nearly-600-million-to-develop-fleet-of-unmanned-ships/

    A recent Congressional Research Service Report reveals that the US Navy may swap out traditional ships for crewless vessels, which it hopes to develop in the coming years.

    According to the report, the Navy plans on developing and producing several types of large unmanned vehicles (UVs) and is requesting about $580 million in research and development funding for fiscal year 2021 for these UVs and their enabling technologies.

    “The Navy wants to acquire these large UVs as part of an effort to shift the Navy to a more distributed fleet architecture,” the report notes, also indicating that such a fleet would include fewer guided-missile cruisers and destroyers and more frigates and littoral combat ships.

    The report also notes that while smaller UVs can be deployed from manned Navy ships and submarines to “extend the operational reach of those ships and submarines,” large UVs are more likely “to be deployed directly from pier to perform missions that might otherwise be assigned to manned ships and submarines.”

    In addition, large unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) would be between 200 and 300 feet long and would be able to carry weapons such as “anti-surface warfare and strike payloads, meaning principally anti-ship and land-attack missiles.” The Navy plans on developing two USV prototypes next year, one in 2022 and another in 2023.

    Medium USVs, on the other hand, would be between 45 and 190 feet long and mostly used for electronic warfare systems as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance payloads. 

    In July, the Navy awarded a $35 million contract to L3 Technologies Inc. to develop a prototype for a medium USV.

    The report also cites a desire to stay ahead of China as one factor behind the Navy’s decision to invest in more unmanned vessels.

    “The Navy wants to employ accelerated acquisition strategies for procuring these large UVs, so as to get them into service more quickly. The Navy’s desire to employ these accelerated acquisition strategies can be viewed as an expression of the urgency that the Navy attaches to fielding large UVs for meeting future military challenges from countries such as China,” the report notes.

    Related:

    US Navy Aims to Have USS Ford Carrier’s Systems Rigged ‘So Things Don’t Break’ By 2022
    US Navy Veteran Sues VA After Agency Allegedly Withheld 1995 HIV-Positive Diagnosis
    Russian Navy Keeping Track of Actions of US Destroyer in Baltic Sea Waters, Control Centre Says
    US Navy to Hold ‘Valiant Shield’ War Games Near Guam With Over 100 Aircraft
    ‘Act of War’: US Navy Pilot Who Saw, Tracked Tic Tac-Shaped UFO Over California Opens Up
    Tags:
    Navy, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To the Ends of the Earth: Cooperation Between Russia and China in the Arctic
    To the Ends of the Earth: Cooperation Between Russia and China in the Arctic
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse