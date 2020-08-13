Register
21:19 GMT13 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Anti-aircraft defense system S-400 Triumph

    US Lawmakers Have Stonewalled Arms Sales to Turkey for Two Years Over S-400 Buy - Report

    © Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107923/88/1079238800_0:98:2966:1766_1200x675_80_0_0_49b01f0b7dfc7ff6ab86efd249e47cce.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202008131080159032-us-lawmakers-have-stonewalled-arms-sales-to-turkey-for-two-years-over-s-400-buy---report/

    According to a report by Defense News, several US lawmakers in key positions have refused to sign off on any weapons sale to Turkey since it agreed to buy the S-400 air defense system from Russia in 2017 instead of the more expensive, US-made Patriot systems.

    When Ankara looked to Russia to meet its air defense needs and selected the S-400 Triumf system, it set off alarm bells in Washington as defense leaders and politicians alike fretted over the systems being used by a country also using the advanced F-35 stealth aircraft. While Turkey’s ejection from the F-35 program was very high-profile, behind the scenes and off the headlines, several lawmakers were busy making sure Turkey didn’t get anything else from the US, either.

    According to a Wednesday story by Defense News, the chairpersons and ranking members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee - the so-called “four corners” whose approval of arms sales is necessary for the US State Department to move forward - have refused to approve any to Ankara in the wake of the S-400 deal.

    “Nobody has signed off on anything, roughly, for the last year,” an anonymous congressional source told the outlet. “Nothing moves in this process until all four of the offices have said, ‘yea.’”

    Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch (R-ID) and House Foreign Affairs ranking member Rep. Mike McCaul (R-TX) both acknowledged to Defense News their role in the obstruction, but the other two lawmakers - House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY) and Senate Foreign Relations Committee ranking member Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) - refused to comment.

    “There is serious concern over [Turkey’s purchase of the S-400] in both parties and in both chambers on the Hill, and until the issues surrounding this purchase are resolved I cannot and will not support weapon sales to Turkey,” Risch told Defense News. 

    Lockheed Martin F-35
    © Flickr / mashleymorgan
    Lockheed Martin F-35

    “Turkey is a longtime strategic ally of the United States. That relationship has deteriorated dramatically in recent years and is quickly deteriorating further,” Risch continued. “President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan’s purchase of the Russian S-400 significantly changed the nature of our relationship. This purchase benefits our adversary [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and threatens the integrity of the NATO Alliance.”

    Many lawmakers are reportedly upset that US President Donald Trump has not pursued sanctions against Turkey under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), a law that seeks to dissuade countries from buying advanced military equipment from Iran, Russia or the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

    However, with the S-400 system in particular, several nations have flouted potential punishment from Washington and bought them anyway, including India, China, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

    “Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 is unacceptable and undermines NATO’s mission to deter Russian aggression,” McCaul told Defense News. “The Administration must impose the sanctions required by law in response to this purchase. Turkey must reverse course on this destabilizing action to renew the United States’ confidence in our defense relationship.”

    The outlet also noted that neither the Trump administration nor the defense contractors whose sales are being held up have mounted a significant effort to break through the deadlock, instead waiting to see if the November election brings a change in policy toward Turkey by either Trump’s administration or a new government under Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

    “We’re operating under the impression that anything that requires congressional notification will not move forward this year,” an industry source told Defense News.

    Ankara hasn’t given up on trying to secure some of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II fighters, either. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said late last month that the Turkish armed forces were able and willing to resolve any and all problems regarding the F-35 and S-400 being used in the same environment.

    However, some lawmakers have proposed the situation be resolved in the opposite direction: Sen. John Thune (R-SD) reportedly floated the idea in June that the US buy Turkey’s S-400 systems.

    Related:

    China's Border Realignment Aimed at Gaining Tactical Advantage Before India Gets S-400: IAF Vet
    Ankara Testing Russian-Bought S-400s on US-Made Fighter Jets in Turkey, Report Says
    Moscow Believes Way is Clear for Turkey to Purchase More Russian S-400 Defence Systems
    Tags:
    blocked, US Congress, CAATSA, Turkey, S-400 Triumph
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian athlete Yuliya Boyarintseva holds a sup-board yoga session with her student in the Yenisei River.
    Summer in Siberia? Yoga in Bikini on Sup-Boards!
    History Schmistory
    History Schmistory
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse