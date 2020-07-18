Register
12:54 GMT18 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    UFO

    Declassified CIA 'X-Files' Reveal Document UFO Sightings and Psychics in Scotland

    © CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107948/97/1079489784_0:-1:1280:720_1200x675_80_0_0_37fff27025aa5e4511713ca9560bd6f8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202007181079923104-declassified-cia-x-files-reveal-document-ufo-sightings-and-psychics-in-scotland/

    Newly-released documents have revealed the fascination of the US Central Intelligence Agency with Scotland, including ‘X-Files’ documenting paranormal phenomena ‘north of the border’.

    According to The Daily Record, some of the weirdest records relate to the ‘Stargate’ program, a secret US Army unit established in 1978 at Fort Meade, Maryland, by the Defense Intelligence Agency and contractor SRI International to investigate the potential for psychic phenomena in military and domestic intelligence applications, which inspired the 2009 movie The Men Who Stare at Goats - starring George Clooney and Ewan McGregor.

    Also included is a 1964 report by the National Investigations Committee on Aerial Phenomena research group, which included retired armed services chiefs - the 186-page document lists UFO sightings across the globe, including a mysterious case in Wigtownshire on April 4, 1957, in which three radar posts tracked a UFO which “dove and circled” between 60,000 - 14,000ft.

    “Quite definitely this was no freak. It was an object of some substance and no mistake could have been made,” Wing Commander W P Whitworth, based in Scotland, says in the document.

    The file goes to recommend increasing attempts to communicate with aliens, and drafting special laws to govern how humans interact with ET.

    “On the basis of the evidence in this report, NICAP has concluded UFOs are real and they appear to be intelligently controlled. We believe it’s a reasonable hypothesis UFOs (beyond those explainable as conventional objects or phenomena) are manifestations of extraterrestrial life,” it concludes.

    ​In the 1980s, the CIA also took an interest in the work of leading Edinburgh University parapsychologist Deborah Delanoy, who exposed a “bright and very affable” 17-year-old metal-bender as a fraud in 1983-84. He claimed to have started bending metal, mostly cutlery, at the age of four and been doing so ever since, but after seven-and-a-half months of lab tests, researchers began to suspect they were a fraud, and used a hidden camera to expose him.

    “[He] confessed to deceptive behaviour. He said he was a practicing magician who had wished to see if it were possible for a magician to pose successfully as a psychic in a laboratory.We must never let ourselves forget our subjects may be deceiving us,” Delanoy concluded.

    ​Other files are far more sinister and serious in content - for instance a 1983 terrorism review relating to a recent spate of letter bombs in the UK, with the Scottish National Liberation Army being one of the groups among those responsible. It chronicles eight letter bombs attributed to the SNLA over the course of almost a year, starting in March 1982, in which government offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow were targeted. In May, letter bombs were sent to the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh, followed by an unnamed political party headquarters in the city 19th June. On November 22nd that year, British Industry Secretary was targeted in London, followed by Glasgow’s City Hall 17th February 1983. There have been claims the SNLA were a state-run false flag organisation, created to discredit the Scottish independence movement - whatever the truth of the matter, many UK government documents relating to Scottish Independence from the period have been sealed for 50 years.

    A quarterly report on ‘significant international terrorist incidents’ from 5th September 1981 also documents an attack on the US consulate in Edinburgh. The authors erroneously refer to the consulate as being in England, before giving an account of the incident - three “gasoline” bombs were hurled at the ground floor windows of the consulate on Regent Terrace.

    “A security-glass window cracked but kept the bombs out of the building. Damage was minor and no injuries were reported. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack,” the report states.

    Related:

    Blink-182 Star Looks for Link Between Aliens & Pyramids as He Launches New Season of UFO Docu Series
    'Cloaked Alien' Spotted 'Spying on Argentina President', UFO Hunter Claims
    World UFO Day: Top 5 Most Famous and Debated Extraterrestrial Sightings
    International Community Should Evaluate Potential Threat From UFOs, Says Former Pentagon Official
    Tags:
    Scotland, CIA files, UFO sighting, UFOlogists, UFO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 11 - 17 July
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse