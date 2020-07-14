Register
15:47 GMT14 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle tactical fighter jet

    In Russia's Footsteps? Pentagon Orders Upgraded Fourth-Gen Jets to Carry Hypersonic Missiles

    © Flickr / U.S. Pacific Command
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    203
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202007141079882923-in-russias-footsteps-pentagon-orders-upgraded-fourth-gen-jets-to-carry-hypersonic-missiles/

    Russia became the first country to arm an upgraded Cold War-era aerial platform with a hypersonic missile, fitting the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal (‘Dagger’) aboard a workhorse Mikoyan MiG-31K interceptor jet in 2017, with the platform’s existence first revealed to the world in early 2018.

    The US Department of Defence has ordered its first series of modernized Boeing F-15EX fighter jets capable of carrying hypersonic missiles, the aerospace and defence giant has announced.

    “The F-15EX is the most advanced version of the F-15 ever built, due in large part to its digital backbone,” Lori Schneider, Boeing’s F-15EX program manager, said in a statement. “Its unmatched range, price and best-in-class payload capacity make the F-15EX an attractive choice for the US Air Force,” she added.

    The upgraded airframe, first introduced in the mid-1980s by McDonnell Douglas before being bought out by Boeing, is expected to include the capability to carry new hypersonic missiles that are up to 22 feet (6.7 meters) long and which weigh up to 7,000 pounds (3,175 kg).

    The type of hypersonic missile to be fitted aboard the planes remains unclear, with the US military-industrial complex said to be working on as many as nine separate air-, sea- and ground-launched hypersonic missiles, and the first expected to become operational by 2022.

    The initial $1.2 billion contract is expected to get the Air Force eight F-15EX planes, and is said to include a one-time upfront engineering costs fee. The fighters are already being built at Boeing’s St. Louis factory, with the first pair expected to be delivered in 2021.

    In a statement, the Pentagon confirmed that the $1.2 price tag includes funding for “design, development, integration, manufacturing, test, verification, certification, delivery, sustainment and modification of F-15EX aircraft, as well as spares, support equipment, technical data and technical support,” with the contract expected to run through December 31, 2023.

    In addition, $20 billion more has been committed to the company for an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract. The Pentagon plans to order as many as 144 of the upgraded workhorse fighter jets in the years to come.

    The F-15EX contract is an important windfall for Boeing amid losses to its civil aviation division due to the coronavirus crisis and quality control issues following the scandalous grounding of its 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The F-15EX will be the first F-15-series aircraft delivered to the US Air Force since production was curtailed in 2004.

    Despite the F-15 platform’s age, the Pentagon dusted off the design as a potential hypersonic missile carrier owing to its capability to carry larger, heavier weapons, and to accelerate to nearly Mach 2.8, which compares favourably to Lockheed Martin’s $1.6 trillion F-35 fifth-gen do-it-all jet, which has a top speed of only Mach 1.6 and a smaller weapons bay.

    The Russian military, which became the first in the world to receive operational hypersonic capability in 2017, made the decision to field its cutting-edge Kinzhal hypersonic missile aboard an upgraded, tried and tested 4th generation platform, the Mikoyan MiG-31. The interceptor aircraft was first introduced in the early 1980s but has seen a number of key upgrades in recent years. In its MiG-31K configuration, plane can accelerate to Mach 3, and carry the Kinzhal, a missile which has a 2,000 km range, the ability to accelerate to Mach 10, and maneuver in flight, making it virtually impossible to intercept.

    Военный парад, посвящённый 73-й годовщине Победы в ВОВ
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Multi-purpose fighter MiG-31 with the hypersonic Kinzhal rocket on the military parade devoted to the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945

    Related:

    US Air Force Investigating Involuntary Deployment of Hypersonic DARPA Missile
    Pentagon Short on Funds for Developing Hypersonic Missile Defense Systems
    Trump Invokes Defense Production Act to Produce Hypersonic Missile Parts, Space Launch Systems
    S-500 Will Be Capable of Destroying Hypersonic Weapons in Space, Russian Aerospace Forces Say
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model wearing a face shield poses with a Mitsubishi vehicle during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    Girls and Cars: Twice Postponed Bangkok International Motor Show Finally Revs Its Engines
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse