Russia Scrambles Fighters as US, Norwegian Spy Planes Detected Near Borders Over Barents, Black Seas

Russian jets were scrambled to escort US and Norwegian surveillance aircraft and a drone in separate incidents in the Barents and Black Sea, the Ministry of Defence has announced.
"Aerial targets flying toward the state border of the Russian Federation were identified as reconnaissance aircraft: a Norwegian Air Force P-3C Orion over the Barents Sea and US Navy P-8A Poseidon, US Air Force RC-135 and US Air Force MQ-9A Reaper drone over the Black Sea," the ministry said in a statement Tuesday.
The aircraft were said to have been intercepted by planes under the command of the Northern Fleet and the Southern Military District, respectively. After intercepting the foreign aircraft, the Russian jets were said to have escorted them from a safe distance until they retreated away from Russia's borders. the Defence Ministry stressed that all the flights were carried out in strict accordance with international rules on the use of airspace.
Tuesday's announcement follows an incident Saturday in which Russia scrambled Su-35 and MiG-31 fighter jets to intercept and chase away an RC-135 flying toward Russian airspace in the Sea of Japan. Before that, on July 1, a Su-27 took to the skies over the Black Sea to intercept another RC-135, also belonging to the US. Two similar incidents were reported just days before that.
