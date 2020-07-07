Register
10:26 GMT07 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter sets sail in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea in Istanbul.

    Under Russia’s Watchful Eye, US Missile Destroyer Leaves Black Sea

    © REUTERS / MURAD SEZER
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202007071079817795-under-russias-watchful-eye-us-missile-destroyer-leaves-black-sea/

    The US warship, which entered the Black Sea in mid-June for interoperability drills with regional allies, came up on Russia’s radars immediately after doing so, with the Russian military promising to monitor the ship to be able ‘to promptly respond to any possible emergency situations’ that might arise.

    The USS Porter Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer began its exit from the Black Sea into the Mediterranean on Tuesday, the US 6th Fleet has announced.

    “My crew and I enjoyed and greatly benefited from operating in the Black Sea alongside our regional partners, demonstrating our commitment to stability and security,” USS Porter Commanding officer Cmdr. Craig Trent was quoted as saying. “Training and working together not only make us a stronger force but are essential to building interoperability and joint-mission readiness,” he added.

    The Arleigh Burke-class warship, which can be armed with as many as 90 Tomahawk cruise or RUM-139 VL-ASROC anti-submarine missiles, entered the Black Sea on June 17, taking part in two drills involving the Bulgarian, Romanian, and Turkish navies, as well the naval forces of non-NATO partner Georgia.

    Radar systems aboard vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet as they dock in their home base in Sevastopol.
    © Sputnik / Рамиль Ситдиков
    Source Reveals Why NATO Warships in Black Sea Can’t Collect Intelligence Against Russian Fleet
    Russia’s military began monitoring the USS Porter as soon as it entered the Black Sea, as it had during the warship’s previous deployments in the area. In addition to a substantive naval, aerial and coastal defence presence, Russia’s Black Sea deployment features cutting-edge electronic warfare systems which allow it to monitor virtually all military activity in the body of water, while simultaneously preventing NATO vessels from collecting any useful intelligence around the Crimea peninsula, home to the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

    The US and other NATO powers regularly rotate naval forces in and out of the Black Sea. In accordance with the Montreux Convention of 1936, naval powers with no common border with the body of water have the right to stay in the Black Sea for no more than 21 days, and face tonnage restrictions.

    Related:

    Russian Military Detects US Reconnaissance Aircraft Over Neutral Waters in Black Sea, MoD Says
    Watch American Planes Intercepted by Russian Su-30 Over Black Sea
    Russian Su-27 Fighters Scrambled to Intercept Two US Military Planes Over Black Sea
    Russian Su-27 Fighter Jets Scrambled Over Black Sea to Intercept US Spy Plane
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Australian Prime Minister John Howard (L) kisses the head of his grandson, Angus Howard-McDonald (C) who is being held by daughter Melanie (R) at the Coalition campaign launch in Brisbane, 12 November 2007. Australian Prime Minister John Howard is headed for a landslide defeat at elections next week, according to an opinion poll released 12 November which showed the opposition surging ahead. The centre-left Labor Party gained two percentage points over the past week to extend its lead over Howard's conservative Liberal-National coalition to 55 percent against 45 percent, the Newspoll showed.
    Most Memorable Kisses of Top Political Figures
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse