Russian Military Monitor Actions of US Navy Destroyer Upon Entry Into Black Sea, NDCC Says

"On 17 June 2020, the USS Porter destroyer (of the Arleigh Burke class) of the US Navy entered the Black Sea", the statement says.
In order to promptly respond to possible emergency situations in the Black Sea, a set of measures is being taken by forces and means of the Russian Southern Military District to monitor the actions of the ship, it added.
The Russian military said earlier that they spotted on Friday B-1B strategic bombers of the US Air Force over the Black and Baltic seas, and scrambled fighter jets to intercept them.
The Russian fighter jets approached the US bombers, and the latter turned away from the Russian border, the defence ministry said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)