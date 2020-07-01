China's New-Generation Fighter Jet Scheduled to Make Maiden Flight in 2021, Report Claims

China's new-generation fighter jet is scheduled to make its maiden flight in 2021, an aviation industry report revealed on Monday. Analysts speculate that it will be China's new aircraft carrier-based fighter jet.

A team at China Aero-Polytechnology Establishment under the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) has resumed work while fighting the COVID-19 epidemic with the aim of supporting the scheduled maiden flight of a new-generation fighter jet in 2021, according to a statement the Chinese Aeronautical Establishment released on its WeChat public account on Monday.

The statement was removed by its publisher as of Tuesday evening.

This team is responsible for the new fighter jet's basic technology project, and other institutes, including AVIC Shenyang Aircraft Design and Research Institute and the Chengdu-based No.29 Research Institute under the state-owned China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), are also involved in its development, according to the statement.

The statement did not elaborate on the details of the new fighter jet, but the Shenyang institute is known for the development of the J-15, China's first type of aircraft carrier-based fighter jet, and the FC-31, China's second type of stealth aircraft rumored to be under deep modification to become a new aircraft carrier-based fighter jet.

Based on available information, it is possible that the new fighter jet introduced in the Chinese Aeronautical Establishment statement is indeed a new aircraft carrier-based fighter jet developed from the FC-31, Fu Qianshao, a Chinese air defense expert, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

Fu said that while the Chinese Air Force may eventually require a medium-sized stealth fighter jet to accompany the heavy J-20 stealth fighter jet, the Chinese Navy is in more urgent need of a stealth fighter jet on China's future aircraft carriers, as the US has already developed F-35B and F-35C stealth fighter jets for amphibious assault ships and aircraft carriers.

If this is the case, it will likely take another five years or so of testing following the maiden flight in 2021 to put the new fighter jet into active service, Fu said, noting that this time period could be shortened because the FC-31 has been tested as a technical demonstrator for many years.

According to a statement released by the Shenyang institute in December 2019, it has started developing a new type of fighter jet jointly with AVIC Manufacturing Technology Institute since 2018. This older report did not elaborate on the specifics of the new aircraft.

China is reportedly building its third and more advanced aircraft carrier at Shanghai's Jiangnan Shipyard, which is expected to be launched and commissioned in the 2020s. A more advanced fighter jet could greatly enhance the carrier's combat capability, analysts said.

There has also been speculation online by military enthusiasts claiming the new fighter jet could be a drone fighter jet or a space fighter jet.

This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.