Register
20:55 GMT20 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Type 001A, China's second aircraft carrier, is transferred from the dry dock into the water during a launch ceremony at Dalian shipyard in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 26, 2017

    Chinese Navy Tightens Rules on Shandong Aircraft Carrier to Combat Coronavirus

    © AFP 2019 / STR
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107759/79/1077597945.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202002201078362716-chinese-navy-tightens-rules-on-shandong-aircraft-carrier-to-combat-coronavirus/

    China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has tightened the shore leave rules for crew members aboard the Shandong, the country’s first domestically built aircraft carrier, in an effort to prevent an outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the ship.

    According to Naval News, the official website of the PLAN, crew members who embark on and disembark from the Shandong will be subject to additional security measures. 

    Any crew member who decides to go to shore must receive personal permission from Captain Lai Yijun or Political Commissar Pang Jianhong as well as undergo a medical screening.

    “That was to cut off the possible transmission outside the ship and block the virus before any infection,” the PLAN is quoted as saying, the South China Morning Post reported.

    The 65,000-tonne warship will continue to undergo routine disinfection amid the coronavirus outbreak in China. 

    According to the Post, the PLAN has stated that military training, including emergency breakdown drills and missile defense studies, will not be impacted by the outbreak precautions.

    The Shandong officially entered service on December 17, 2019, in Sanya, Hainan Province, China's state media reported at the time. China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was acquired by Beijing from Ukraine in 1998 and modified afterward. 

    The Post reported that there have been 54 COVID-19 cases in Sanya, a city on the southern end of China’s Hainan Island, where the Shandong’s home port is located. One person has died in Sanya due to the coronavirus.

    Related:

    US’ Indictment of PLA Members Aims to Make ‘China Threat’ Theory a Consensus in Society - Analysts
    PLA's Alleged S. China Sea Missile Tests Sent US Message That 'It's Too Late to Catch Up' - Report
    Chinese PLA Holds Riot Drills Near Hong Kong as Protests Escalate
    DF-41 ICBM to Debut at Parade? You Won’t Be Disappointed: PLA
    Aerial Early Warning, Reconnaissance Training Boosts PLA Navy's Capability in South China Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An archaelogist works on a fresco in the House of Lovers Casa degli Amanti, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    Risen from the Ashes: Unique Villas from Ancient City of Pompeii Open to Public After 40-Year Hiatus
    Litigation Nation
    Litigation Nation
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse