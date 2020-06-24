Register
18:05 GMT24 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson eats an ice cream in Barry Island, Wales, Saturday, July 6, 2019 ahead of the Conservative party leadership hustings in Cardiff

    Shock Horror! May and Johnson Ignored Steele's Claims of Russia's 'Likely Hold' Over Trump

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107803/39/1078033976_0:405:2651:1896_1200x675_80_0_0_efc79ae35060abd2a2eaebada8fc31ff.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202006241079711222-shock-horror-may-and-johnson-ignored-steeles-claims-of-russias-likely-hold-over-trump/

    On 22nd June, The Guardian published a bombshell “exclusive” – “Johnson and May ignored claims Russia had 'likely hold' over Trump” – suggesting the former Prime Minister and then-Foreign Secretary turned a blind eye to suggestions the Kremlin was controlling the President for fear of offending Washington.

    However, given the source of that allegation, the story is hardly a scandal, or particularly noteworthy at all – for the shock headline is based on the testimony of former MI6 operative Christopher Steele.

    Steele submitted written "evidence" to Parliament’s Intelligence Security Committee, which in November 2017 launched an investigation into alleged Russian interference in UK. Its resultant report was passed to Boris Johnson in October 2019, but is yet to be published as of June 2020, which has prompted much mainstream media conspiracy theorising about its content, and the reasons for its “suppression” by Whitehall.

    ​The ex-spy claims he first presented a dossier on Trump to senior UK intelligence figures in late 2016, who allegedly took it seriously at first –upon reaching top political decision-makers though, “a blanket appeared to be thrown over it”, with no inquiries made or actions taken thereafter on the dossier by the government.

    “In this case, political considerations seemed to outweigh national security interests. If so, in my view, HMG made a serious mistake in balancing matters of strategic importance to our country. A prospective trade deal should never be allowed to eclipse considerations of national security. My understanding…is this government perhaps more than its predecessors is reluctant to see (or act upon) intelligence on Russian activities when this presents difficult wider political implications,” Steele wrote.

    It’s unclear whether the “dossier” to which Steele refers is the same utterly discredited document he produced for opposition research firm Fusion GPS on behalf of the Democratic party, but if so, May and Johnson’s failure to “act upon” its contents is understandable.

    ​After all, the dossier is a compilation of unverified, salacious and at-times farcical gossip, which in sum alleges a long-running, clandestine conspiracy between Trump and the Kremlin. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe of these among other allegations concluded no such collusion of any kind had ever occurred.

    For reasons unclear, the single dossier claim cited in The Guardian is its most notorious and ludicrous – that the FSB secretly filmed Trump in a Moscow hotel room with two sex workers in 2013. The prostitutes allegedly urinated on a bed Barack Obama had slept in previously, in a bizarre and depraved revenge ritual.

    Indeed, it would be surprising senior UK intelligence officials took it seriously, as Steele claims – for few others did. Nigel West, one of Britain’s leading experts on espionage, was commissioned in 2017 to conduct a review of the dossier. He concluded its allegations bore “hallmarks of invention”, and there was a “strong possibility all Steele’s material has been fabricated”. He also noted it contained many basic errors, such as referring to a single individual as an expert in three entirely different fields, and references to a Russian consulate in Miami, Florida, which doesn’t actually exist.

    Such errors, along with the dossier’s inherently unverifiable nature, may also account for why at least nine separate US media organisations refused to publish any of its claims in the latter half of 2016, despite Fusion GPS’ determined efforts to get it into the public domain. In the end, it would take a circuitous ploy in which Steele and the firm’s cofounder Glenn Simpson briefed the Federal Bureau of Investigation on the dossier’s contents, then “encouraged” journalists to ask the agency whether they were investigating Trump's ties to Russia, for news outlets to finally bite.

    The FBI would of course use the dossier in its application for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants to surveil then-Trump campaign aide Carter Page. While the warrants were obtained, it’s since been shockingly revealed the Bureau didn’t buy Steele’s claims either, and in fact terminated him as an informant in September 2016 due to his boasting about his work for the agency to the media.

    Moreover, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report exposed how the FBI interviewed one of Steele’s sub-sources, who disavowed all the information in the dossier and claimed it misrepresented several things he’d said. Even more unbelievably though, the Bureau even concluded the dossier’s contents may have been influenced by disinformation concocted by Russian intelligence services, and didn’t have “high confidence” in it as a result.

    Ironically, The Guardian article’s very conclusion acknowledges it’s unclear how much of Steele’s testimony and ‘evidence’, if any, is even contained in the “Russia report” – which in any event “is expected to say there is no evidence of any successful interference by Russia in recent British elections”. Perhaps British parliamentarians likewise didn’t find him remotely credible.

    Related:

    Declassified Senate Report Indicates FBI Aggressively Pushed for Steele Dossier
    'To Very Top': Senator Claims FBI Officials Knew Steele Dossier Was Nonsense
    Declassified ICA Annex Indicates FBI Misled Trump About Steele and His Dossier
    Russian Businessmen Named in Steele Dossier Lose Appeal Against Case Dismissal
    Tags:
    Steele dossier, Russian intelligence, Trump Russia, Boris Johnson, Theresa May
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Historic Shots of 1945 Victory Parade in Moscow
    Statutory Statuary
    Statutory Statuary
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse