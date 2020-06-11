Register
19:50 GMT11 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Christopher Steele, former British intelligence officer in London Tuesday March 7, 2017 where he has spoken to the media for the first time . Steele who compiled an explosive and unproven dossier on President Donald Trump’s purported activities in Russia has returned to work

    Declassified ICA Annex Indicates FBI Misled Trump About Steele and His Dossier

    © AP Photo / Victoria Jones/PA
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    122
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106049/56/1060495607_0:183:3500:2151_1200x675_80_0_0_852ac2b4349f2611da5eb71264f9c9ee.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202006111079587130-ica-annex-steele-dossier/

    The annex, now declassified by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and provided to Congress, is a two-page summary of the former MI6 operative’s anti-Trump fantasies, attached to the ICA at the FBI’s behest.

    The declassified Federal Bureau of Investigations annex to the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on alleged Russian election interference seemingly indicates top FBI leaders, including former Director James Comey, deliberately misled Donald Trump about the discredited Steele dossier at the start of 2017.

    Although the dossier was funded by Hillary Clinton’s Presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, this information isn’t revealed in the annex. Steele being “desperate Trump not be elected”, as revealed to the Bureau in 2016 by Department of Justice official Bruce Ohr, whose wife Nellie worked for Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm that hired Steele.

    ​Instead, Steele is merely described as “an executive of a private business intelligence firm and former employee of a friendly foreign intelligence service”. As of June 2020, neither Comey nor Deputy Andrew McCabe, fired March 2018 for authorising leaks to The Wall Street Journal and misleading agents who questioned him about it on four separate occasions (three of which were under oath), has offered any explanation for why their knowledge of Steele’s employment by the DNC and Clinton campaign, and surging aversion to Trump, went entirely unmentioned at the time.

    Steele losing his position as paid FBI informant due to leaking information from the dossier to the media was also unmentioned in the annex, despite said information later being invoked by the FBI to boost Steele’s credibility in its application for a FISA warrant to spy on Trump campaign aide Carter Page. The Bureau dishonestly suggested a September 2016 Yahoo! News article verified several of Steele’s allegations about Page, without acknowledging the British ex-spy was the source of the allegations in the first place.

    ​The annex’s releases also raises questions about whether former CIA Director John Brennan perjured himself under Congressional questioning when he claimed the Steele dossier “wasn’t part of the corpus of intelligence information” the CIA possessed and “was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Community Assessment that was done”.

    Brennan is among several former Obama administration officials being investigated by US Attorney John Durham, who’s seeking to establish whether crimes were committed in the multi-agency, multi-year effort to smear Trump as an agent of the Kremlin.

    Related:

    Declassified Files Reveal Russian Intel Knew Steele Was Investigating Trump
    Declassified Senate Report Indicates FBI Aggressively Pushed for Steele Dossier
    New Docs Reveal How FBI Terminated 'Obviously Problematic' Christopher Steele
    'To Very Top': Senator Claims FBI Officials Knew Steele Dossier Was Nonsense
    Tags:
    trump-russia, Intelligence Community, ICA, Steele dossier
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse