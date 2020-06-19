Russian Air Force Scrambles Fighters to Intercept US B-52H Bombers Over Sea of Okhotsk

The Russian Air Force has scrambled fighters to intercept US B-52N bombers over the Sea of Okhotsk, the Russian National Defence Management Centre said in a statement on Friday. The centre added that the US jets had not violated Russia's borders.
"The US Air Force aircraft were continuously escorted by Russian control means at a significant distance from the Russian state border", the Management Centre said in a press release.
The centre added that Su-30, Su-35, and MiG-31 were deployed to intercept the US warplanes.
Over the past week and a half, the US has twice scrambled fighters to escort Russia's Tu-95MS strategic fighters in the same area, in the vicinity of the Russian-US border.
Earlier this week, the Russian military spotted US B-52H bombers and surveillance planes over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea and scrambled fighter jets to escort them.
All comments
Show new comments (0)