Register
06:47 GMT03 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An artist rendering shows the first image of a new Northrop Grumman Corp long-range bomber B21 in this image released on February 26, 2016

    New US B-21 Bomber's Advanced Software May Turn it Into 'Technological Powerhouse', Author Says

    © REUTERS / U.S. Air Force
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202006031079504791-new-us-b-21-bombers-advanced-software-may-turn-it-into-technological-powerhouse-author-says/

    The first B-21 is already reportedly under construction, with the stealth bomber’s maiden flight expected in December 2021.

    The US Air Force (USAF)’s next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, will be equipped with sophisticated software that will “offer pilots organised warzone information in real-time”, the National Interest reports.

    According to the US magazine’s defence editor Kris Osborn, the new bomber’s equipment will include sensors, computers, and electronics, which will make it possible to “better scale, deploy, and streamline procedural functions such as checking avionics specifics, measuring altitude, and speed”.

    He quoted USAF Acquisition Executive William Roper as saying that the USAF’s B-21 team “just ran containerized software with [the computer system] Kubernetes on flight-ready hardware”, bringing “radical autonomy to software development, partnering with [the US global aerospace and defence technology corporation] Northrop Grumman”.

    This is an artist rendering of a B-21 Raider concept in a hangar at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. Whiteman AFB is one of the bases expected to host the new airframe. (Courtesy graphic by Northrop Grumman)
    Northrop Grumman
    This is an artist rendering of a B-21 Raider concept in a hangar at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. Whiteman AFB is one of the bases expected to host the new airframe. (Courtesy graphic by Northrop Grumman)

    Thanks to this the aircraft computer will quickly run to obtain data related to altitude, speed, and navigation. The B-21’s pilots will be able to share information and destroy enemy air defences “much faster”, Osborn noted in his article entitled "Northrop Grumman's New B-21 Stealth Bomber: A Technological Powerhouse?"

    In this context, it is worth mentioning that the B-21's software may prove even more sophisticated as compared to the Autonomic Logistics Information System of America's fifth-generation fighter jet, the F-35 which is already in service but continues to face a space of technological troubles.

    The B-21 will replace the USAF’s aging B-2 Spirit, which was unveiled in 1989 and entered service in 1997. The Raider sports the same “flying wing” design as its predecessor, a shape that, along with a high-tech anti-radar coating, gives the plane a very low radar profile.

    Last year, US Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen Wilson revealed that the new stealth bomber expected to take to the skies for the first time in December 2021 for a flight test.

    Related:

    US Air Force's Top SECRET B-21 Bomber to Be Armed With NUCLEAR Weapons – Report
    ‘A Good Example’: Secret B-21 Program Passes Developmental Review on Schedule
    US Air Force Picks South Dakota Base to House Next-Gen B-21 Stealth Bombers
    Tags:
    sensors, pilots, development, B-21, B-2 bomber, US Air Force, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse