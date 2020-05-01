India Lodges Strong Protest Against Pakistan for Killing Civilian in Cross-Border Fire

New Delhi (Sputnik): India and Pakistan have been engaged in intense cross-border fire over the last month after terrorists killed five soldiers from a special group of the Indian Army in Kashmir. The two South Asian rivals are accusing each other of violating ceasefire agreements and targeting civilians on both sides of the border.

India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over a ceasefire violation on Friday after one person was killed and three soldiers were injured in crossfire in Kashmir. India's Ministry of External Affairs has issued a strong-worded statement to Pakistan's High Commission office in New Delhi.

Government sources in New Delhi said that one Indian civilian was killed and others were injured in Kashmir on Friday. "Pakistan has carried 1,518 unprovoked ceasefire violations in 2020", the source added.

Earlier in the day, two girls, including a minor, were injured as troops of the two nuclear-armed nations exchanged heavy gunfire along the line of control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police official said that these two persons sustained injuries after a mortar shell exploded this afternoon in their village of Charunda when Indian and Pakistani troops were exchanging fire in the Hajipeer sector of Uri.

Panic gripped several villages after Pakistan violated the ceasefire and attacked Indian Army posts as well.

Indian forces also claimed that Pakistan had initiated unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in the Rampur sector of Baramula in Jammu and Kashmir. "Three soldiers have been injured in the ceasefire violations. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly", it added.

On 30 April, Pakistan's army alleged that Indian troops had targeted Pakistani posts with automatic and heavy weapons in the Kailer sector, in which two civilians and one serviceman died.

India and Pakistan have been engaged in relentless cross-border fire-fights since the beginning of this month, resulting in the deaths of at least half a dozen civilians on both sides.

The already tense relations between the two countries began to deteriorate even further due a February 2019 dogfight, but hit a new low with the abrogation of the Indian Constitution's Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, in August 2019.