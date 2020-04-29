General Electric Wins $707 Million Engines Export Deal With 4 US Allies

"General Electric Company of Cincinnati, Ohio has been awarded $707,274,997... for F110 engine production, including installs and spares and modernized engine management system computers", the release said on Tuesday.
The contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Slovakia, Bulgaria, Taiwan, and Qatar, the release added.
The General Electric F110 is an afterburning turbofan jet engine produced by GE Aviation and used to power F-15 Eagle fighter-bombers.
Earlier in the month, the Department of Defence awarded Textron a $386 million contract to build 15 new landing craft air cushion (LCAC) or hovercraft to carry Marine Corps troops ashore.
