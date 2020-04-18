At Least Three Indian Security Personnel Killed in Terrorist Attack in Kashmir - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): The terrorist attack is the fourth in Indian administered Kashmir in the past 24 hours. The attacks took place while Indian army chief MM Naravane was on a two-day visit to Kashmir to review the security situation in the state.

At least three security personnel from India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and two others injured in a terrorist attack in the Baramulla district of Indian administered Kashmir.

A police official told media that terrorists opened fire on a joint party of CRPF and police at Noorbagh near the Ahad Bab crossing.

State police chief Dilbagh Singh told media that three CRPF jawans were killed and two others injured in the attack in Sopore in Baramulla district.

Police said that terrorists fired upon troops of the F/179 Battalion of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police. The area has been cordoned off and a search for the terrorists is ongoing.

On Friday, terrorists from the Jaish-e-Mohammed organisation attacked another patrol in which one soldier was injured. Jaish-e-Mohammed is a Pakistan-based organisation which is responsible for killing at least 40 Indian soldiers in Pulwama last year after fresh tensions erupted between India and Pakistan following New Delhi's move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir remains a bone of contention between the two nuclear-armed nations since independence from British rule in 1947. The two countries have fought three wars since then over the territory which is currently divided by the line of control (de-facto border). Bilateral relations between the two neighbours dipped to a fresh low when India revoked Kashmir's Special Status in August 2019.