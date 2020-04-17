Indian Military Camp in Kashmir's Pulwama District Attacked by Terrorists

A Central Reserve Police Force camp in South Kashmir's Pulwama district was attacked by terrorists, a military official said.
One CRPF trooper suffered a bullet injury in his ankle and was hospitalised, it added.
The area of the attack has been cordoned off while a search for the suspected attackers is underway.
The attack has been claimed by the Jaish-e-Mohammed organisation. This Pakistan-based organisation killed at least 40 Indian soldiers in Pulwama last year after fresh tensions erupted between India and Pakistan following New Delhi's move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
All comments
Show new comments (0)