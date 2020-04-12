Indian and Pakistani Troops Exchange Fire in Kashmir, Three Dead - Police

Three civilians were killed when Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy artillery fire on Sunday evening, Indian police said, as quoted by the Associated Press.
The agency quoted Shri Ram Ambarkar, an Indian police officer, who said that three civilians, including a woman and a child, were killed when shells fired from the Pakistani army hit homes in the Kupwara area of Indian-controlled Kashmir.
He added that more people were feared to be injured as a rescue operation was still underway after the shelling.
The two countries have been engaged in firefights and shelling for the past few days following the killing of five Indian troops near the Line of Control. According to the Pakistani military, they were responding to "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian side. India, for its part, issued a statement to say that its army was responding to Pakistan's ceasefire violation.
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated in August 2019 after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, a move considered by Islamabad as a violation of the previously existing bilateral agreement.
