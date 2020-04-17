India's Newly-Acquired Apache Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Near Pakistani Border - Video

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache helicopter-- which was inducted at a base near the Pakistan border recently- made an emergency landing in the Hoshiarpur district of Punjab on Friday. Initial reports suggest that both the pilots are safe.
April 17, 2020
Soon after the helicopter took off from the Pathankot air base, it developed a technical problem, officials said.
"The chopper made a precautionary landing after warning alert in its control panels," the Indian Air Force said in its statement.
IAF had inducted American Apache multi-role helicopters in 2019 to fortify its Pakistani border. The first four of 22 Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopters arrived in August 2019 while the rest have been coming in batches.
India had signed the $1.15 billion contract for the procurement of Apache attack helicopters with Boeing on 28 September 2015.
The contract stipulated the delivery of the first consignment between July 2019 and September 2019 and the remaining part of the total shipment between December 2019 and March 2020.
