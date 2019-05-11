Indian Air Force Gets First Apache Attack Helicopter at US Boeing Plant

India and the US signed a contract on the delivery of 22 Apache helicopters back in 2015. The first batch is to be delivered by July.

The Indian Air Force, represented by Air Marshal A. S. Butola, received its first Apache Guardian attack helicopter in a formal reception at the Boeing production facility in Mesa, Arizona.

The crew that will operate the new Apache fleet were trained at Fort Rucker in Alabama.

The addition of AH-64 E (I) helicopter is a significant step towards modernisation of IAF’s helicopter fleet. The helicopter has been customized to suit IAF’s future requirements and would have significant capability in mountainous terrain. pic.twitter.com/prN3vjx4dH — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) 11 мая 2019 г.

​The delivery comes as India is stepping up efforts to modernise its helicopter fleet. Earlier, India purchased a US-made Chinook transport helicopter from the company; the current deal on the delivery of 22 Apache helicopters was signed in 2015.

The AH-64E (I) Apache Guardian is an advanced military helicopter cable of attacking either air and ground targets, and utilising low-altitude obstacles such as trees and hills for stealth purposes.