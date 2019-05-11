Indian Air Force Gets First Apache Attack Helicopter at US Boeing Plant

The Indian Air Force, represented by Air Marshal A. S. Butola, received its first Apache Guardian attack helicopter in a formal reception at the Boeing production facility in Mesa, Arizona.
The crew that will operate the new Apache fleet were trained at Fort Rucker in Alabama.
The addition of AH-64 E (I) helicopter is a significant step towards modernisation of IAF’s helicopter fleet. The helicopter has been customized to suit IAF’s future requirements and would have significant capability in mountainous terrain. pic.twitter.com/prN3vjx4dH— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) 11 мая 2019 г.
The AH-64E (I) Apache Guardian is an advanced military helicopter cable of attacking either air and ground targets, and utilising low-altitude obstacles such as trees and hills for stealth purposes.
