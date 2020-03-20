Register
20:56 GMT20 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    US Air Force shows an F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter

    Photos: Retired F-117 Stealth Fighter Spotted Over California’s ‘Star Wars Canyon’

    © AFP 2020 / USAF / US AIR FORCE
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202003201078649214-photos-retired-f-117-stealth-fighter-spotted-over-californias-star-wars-canyon/

    One of the US Air Force’s retired F-117 Nighthawk stealth aircraft was recently photographed over the famous “Star Wars Canyon” in Death Valley, California.

    An eagle-eyed photographer named Toshihiko Shimizu spotted the elusive, jet-black aircraft on Wednesday and snapped a couple of shots for his Instagram page.

    View this post on Instagram

    Okey, guys. So this happened to me today at Starwars Canyon. I arrived at the canyon around 9:30, and this guy showed up over the west side of the canyon. It was 5 minutes after my arriving. It circled twice, then gone. And about 30 minutes after, it came back the same area of the sky. Then I couldn’t see it again after that. ー まさかの2020年初のF117目撃者になってしまいました😂 DMは炎上状態です笑 9:30ごろに谷に到着して5分ぐらいでしょうか、いわゆる#スターウォーズキャニオン の西側上空に現れました。 旋回して2周した後にどこかへ消え、30分後にまた同じ場所に現れました。 まさか自分が遭遇するとは...

    A post shared by Toshihiko Shimizu (@pam_st112) on

    Shimizu described the encounter in an interview with The Aviationist:

    "I was at the east end of Star Wars Canyon. At 9:36 a.m., I found a black shadow in the sky of the west side of the canyon. After I looked in my camera, I found it's F-117. It came from the south, then turned right and headed to north. 5 minutes later, it came back from south again, and flew the same course. [At] 10:27, it came back again from south. It seemed to fly the same course. After that, it didn't come back again."

    While the Air Force retired the F-117 Nighthawk some years ago, a handful continue to fly in the American Southwest, where the Pentagon uses them for radar profiling tests to hone its mastery of stealth technology, Sputnik reported. The plane’s unique, angular shape, which made it hard to handle in the sky and earned it the nickname “Wobblin’ Goblin,” is still occasionally spotted against the brown hillsides of the Nevada and California deserts.

    Rainbow Canyon, better known as “Star Wars Canyon” because of pilots’ affinity for flying through the canyon in a way reminiscent of the climactic battle of the first “Star Wars” film, often attracts aviation fans looking to catch a glimpse of some US military jets up close.

    In July 2019, a US Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed in the canyon after it struck the rock wall, killing the pilot and injuring seven park visitors. The accident caused flights down the canyon to be temporarily halted, and they have only recently resumed.

    Related:

    Nighthawk Down: Legendary F-117 Stealth Fighter May Meet Its Final End
    Decommissioned F-117 Nighthawks Were Used in Syria, Iraq in 2017 – Report
    'Sorry, We Didn't Know It Was Invisible': How Serbs Downed an F-117 Stealth Jet
    Tags:
    Photos, Death Valley, Star Wars, Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse