Register
14:43 GMT26 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Tests of the Russian Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile

    Members of the Stockholm Initiative Develop 'Stepping Stones' to Boost Nuclear Non-Proliferation

    © Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107841/01/1078410103_0:30:2133:1230_1200x675_80_0_0_18e90b24383d87172e96d03e77f833ef.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202002261078410190-members-of-the-stockholm-initiative-develop-stepping-stones-to-boost-nuclear-non-proliferation/

    The future of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty has come into question ahead of the upcoming review meeting with its signatory-states in 2020, as the future of the New START Treaty remains unknown, and nuclear powers continue to develop new generations of nukes.

    Members of the Stockholm Initiative, an informal union of 15 states seeking to uphold the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and boost its progress towards total nuclear disarmament, met in Berlin, by invitation of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, to discuss concrete suggestions, or "stepping stones" to help signatories of the treaty prevent it from becoming obsolete. The Stockholm Initiative states are hoping to present these during the routine meeting of NPT-members on 27 April 2020, where they will review the treaty's prospects.

    Maas, who organised the Initiative's last meeting on 25 February, warned that unless existing issues with nuclear disarmament are resolved, the NPT won't last long.

    "We want to overcome the stalemate in the area of nuclear disarmament. The Non-Proliferation Treaty is in grave danger if we do not invest more political capital and make the Treaty fit for the future!" the German foreign minister said.

    At the end of the Berlin meeting, members of the Stockholm Initiative, Argentina, Canada, Finland, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, the Republic of Korea, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland, published their vision of 22 "stepping stones", which both nuclear powers and other signatories of the NPT must take if they want the agreement to live and to avoid any future use of atomic weapons.

    The Initiative names the preservation of the New START treaty as one of the most crucial steps in that direction. They called on the US and Russia to engage in talks to not just preserve it, but also to expand it without clarifying whether the expansion should be geographical or just include more weapons and require a more significant reduction of armaments. Washington had previously suggested that China join the New START.

    A B-52H Stratofortress bomber aircraft integrated with the Koku Jieitai (Japan Air Self Defense Force) while conducting a routine training mission in the East China Sea and Sea of Japan Sep. 26, 2018
    Courtesy of US Pacific Air Forces
    A B-52H Stratofortress bomber aircraft integrated with the Koku Jieitai (Japan Air Self Defense Force) while conducting a routine training mission in the East China Sea and Sea of Japan Sep. 26, 2018

    The members of the Stockholm Initiative also called on all nuclear-armed states to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in their national defence policies, and scale back on their efforts to develop new generations of nukes, instead of focusing on arms-control initiatives and their transparency. The 15 states gathering in Berlin also called on these countries to express support for a suggested treaty stipulating a comprehensive ban on weapons-grade fissile material production and upholding nuclear weapons test bans.

    New START's Future

    The fate of the primary remaining arms control treaty, the New START, is in question, as it expires in less than a year. Its signatories, the US and Russia, have not engaged in negotiations on its extension yet, despite Moscow expressing readiness to do so unconditionally. 

    Previously the two countries were also bound by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, which limited their short-to-medium range ground-based missile arsenals. Washington abandoned the treaty in 2019 under the pretext of alleged violations of the accord by Russia, which Moscow denied and had offered to disprove.

    Retired B-52 strategic bombers
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Bill Abbott / Amarc B52s
    Uncertainty Around Future of New START Concerning - Lavrov

    At the same time, following the demise of the INF treaty, not only did the US start developing new missiles, but it also made progress in developing new low-yield nuclear warheads. President Donald Trump initiated its development in 2018 as a means to limit Russia's alleged readiness to engage in limited atomic warfare via pre-emptive strikes. The new US policy arose despite the Kremlin continuing to adhere to a no-first strike policy in its nuclear posture.

    Related:

    US to Renew Sanctions Waivers for Non-Proliferation Work With Iran - Reports
    Zarif’s Warning on Tehran’s Possible Exit From Non-Proliferation Treaty Clarified
    Iran's Parliament Introduces Motion for Country to Leave Non-Proliferation Treaty
    US Slaps WMD Non-Proliferation-Related Sanctions on Three Russian Entities
    Russia Concerned About Situation in Disarmament, Non-Proliferation - Putin
    Tags:
    US nuclear weapons, nuclear weapons, Heiko Maas, Berlin, Non-Proliferation Agreement, Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), nuclear non-proliferation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse