Register
19:42 GMT +330 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (File)

    Russia Concerned About Situation in Disarmament, Non-Proliferation - Putin

    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Russia is alarmed by the current situation in the area of non-proliferation and disarmament, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

    "The situation in the area of non-proliferation and disarmament is alarming. The US possible withdrawal from the INF Treaty, ambiguity in its position on the START Treaty pose risks of an uncontrolled arms race," Putin said at a BRICS meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina.

    READ MORE: North Korea Rejects Unilateral Disarmament Amid Lack of Trust in US — FM

    State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Washington to Limit Input in UN Conference on Disarmament Due to Syria’s Presidency
    The annual G20 international summit started earlier in the day with world leaders gathering in Buenos Aires to discuss the most important international economic and financial issues. The forum is mainly focused on coordinating policies between the states in order to achieve economic stability and financial growth in the world while preventing global financial crises.

    Putin's statement was made in the light of US plans to withdraw from the INF Treaty, which bans both the United States and Russia from the possession of ground-based ballistic missiles with a range of 500 to 5,000 kilometres (300 to 3,400 miles). The US has accused Russia of violating the treaty.

    READ MORE: US Will Address INF Treaty Withdrawal at NATO Summit — Reports

    The Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry building in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin
    US Using Misleading Info on INF Talks With Russia to Justify Withdrawal - Moscow
    The Russian side, in turn, has repeatedly stressed that their country strictly complied with the obligations outlined in the treaty. Apart from that, Moscow accused Washington in the violation of the agreement as well, explaining that the United States was deploying launchers for Tomahawk missiles in Romania and Poland, something which is prohibited by the deal. Russia has also pointed to the fact that Washington is developing combat drones and financing research on the development of a ground-launched cruise missile.

    In one of the latest statements on the issue, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov emphasised that Russia and the United States had the largest nuclear potentials and thus bear a special responsibility to maintain global security.

    READ MORE: Moscow Reiterates Its Position on INF Treaty Amid Uncertain US Commitment

    Demands for Unilateral Concessions From North Korea May Derail Disarmament Accords

    As the Russian president stated further, demands for unilateral concessions from North Korea in the form of ultimatum may undermine the agreements reached on this country's nuclear disarmament, so it is important to ease sanctions against Pyongyang.

    "It’s good that there have been advances in resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula, but demands for unilateral concessions from Pyongyang in the form of ultimatum may disrupt the agreements reached, therefore it is important to gradually ease the sanctions regime against this country in response to North Korea’s steps towards disarmament," the Russian president said.

    Related:

    US to Limit Input in UN Conference on Disarmament Due to Syria’s Presidency
    US Delegation Walks Out as Syrian Envoy Starts Speaking at UN Disarmament Forum
    Kim Fears US May Upend Korean Disarmament Process Again - Ex-Canadian Diplomat
    Tags:
    disarmament, G20 summit, Vladimir Putin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Alina Rudakova (centre), named Top Model of Russia 2018
    This Week in Pictures: November 24 - 30
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse