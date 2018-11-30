Russia Concerned About Situation in Disarmament, Non-Proliferation - Putin

"The situation in the area of non-proliferation and disarmament is alarming. The US possible withdrawal from the INF Treaty, ambiguity in its position on the START Treaty pose risks of an uncontrolled arms race," Putin said at a BRICS meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina.
Putin's statement was made in the light of US plans to withdraw from the INF Treaty, which bans both the United States and Russia from the possession of ground-based ballistic missiles with a range of 500 to 5,000 kilometres (300 to 3,400 miles). The US has accused Russia of violating the treaty.
In one of the latest statements on the issue, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov emphasised that Russia and the United States had the largest nuclear potentials and thus bear a special responsibility to maintain global security.
Demands for Unilateral Concessions From North Korea May Derail Disarmament Accords
As the Russian president stated further, demands for unilateral concessions from North Korea in the form of ultimatum may undermine the agreements reached on this country's nuclear disarmament, so it is important to ease sanctions against Pyongyang.
"It’s good that there have been advances in resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula, but demands for unilateral concessions from Pyongyang in the form of ultimatum may disrupt the agreements reached, therefore it is important to gradually ease the sanctions regime against this country in response to North Korea’s steps towards disarmament," the Russian president said.
