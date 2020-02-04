MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has begun production of S-400 air defence missile systems for India, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said.

"The Almaz-Antey concern has begun manufacturing the S-400 systems for India, and Russia will deliver the S-400s to India within the timeframe stipulated by the contract. In general, all commitments undertaken by the parties, including the payment, are being fulfilled in full", Manturov said.

The minister added that a training centre for S-400 operators is being set up in India.

Previously, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said that Russia will complete the deliveries in 2025.

In 2018, India and Russia signed a $5.43 billion contract for the purchase of five S-400 missile defence systems, despite US threats to slap sanctions on any country that buys from Russia’s defence sector under Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).