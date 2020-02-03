Russian Armed Forces to Get Sarmat Missiles in 2021

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The main tactical and technical characteristics of the latest Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile were first revealed at the Army-2019 forum.

The Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles will be added to the Russian armed forces' arsenal in 2021, Deputy Defence Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said on Monday in an interview with journal Radio Electronic Technology.

"First serial [Sarmat intercontinental ballistic] missiles will join armed forces in 2021", Krivoruchko said.

The Sarmat will replace the Voevoda (РС-20В Satan), the heaviest strategic missile in the world.

Work on the project was launched in 2011. Experimental testing of the Sarmat missile system has already been completed at Russia's Plesetsk spaceport, and the missile will be produced at Krasmash, a machine-building plant in Krasnoyarsk.