US Air Force Use Mi-24 Helicopters to Simulate Enemy in Drills

The US Air Force used two Russian Mi-24 attack helicopters for training at Davis-Monthan AFB outside Tucson, Arizona, The Aviationist reported, citing the military.
"This is the first time this training has been done outside the weapons school at Nellis AFB", USAF Capt. Kurt Wallin, 55th Rescue Squadron flight commander, said in an official Air Force press release from Davis-Monthan AFB Public Affairs.
"This is a big step we've taken to increase our training capabilities since it is the first time we have trained outside of HH-60G Pave Hawk versus HH-60G. This training lets us see the capabilities of other aircraft against our own tactics and procedures", he said, referring to the Russian-manufactured Mi-24, used in the drills.
The helicopter became famous during the Soviet campaign in Afghanistan when the US even provided local militants, including the Taliban, Man-Portable Air Defense Systems like the FIM-92 Stinger to help insurgents fight against the Mi-24.
