US Approves $2.7 Billion Potential Sale of 12 F-35B Jets to Singapore

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Singapore of up to twelve F-35B Short Take-Off and Vertical Landing (STOVL) aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $2.750 billion. The Defence Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today", the release said on Thursday.
Screenshot of the DSCA announcement for Singapore and the F-35B. Total cost estimated at US$2.75b, aircraft to be delivered to a yet-TBD CONUS training location pic.twitter.com/d5wmlP0asy— Mike Yeo 杨启铭 (@TheBaseLeg) January 9, 2020
Earlier in the month, Pentagon’s Defence Contract Management Agency (DMCA) said that Lockheed delivered 134 of the fighter jets in 2019. Since the year of 2016, 458 jets have been deployed out of about 3,500 planned purchases by the US and its allies, from Australia to Poland.
Lockheed Martin’s F-35 aircraft is a fifth-generation stealth multirole fighter. It is considered the most expensive weapons program in history, with a projected life cycle cost of between $1 trillion and $1.5 trillion.
All comments
Show new comments (0)