Register
22:22 GMT +303 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Sea Hunter

    Faced With ‘Catastrophic’ Morale, US Navy Looks to Unmanned Warships to Expand Fleet

    DARPA
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/106138/59/1061385966.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202001031077935116-faced-with-catastrophic-morale-us-navy-looks-to-unmanned-warships-to-expand-fleet/

    Amid difficulty attracting and keeping sailors, the US Navy has looked to unmanned ships to buttress its fleet. However, the ships will have to prove themselves capable of more mundane tasks before Congress will let them be equipped with vertical missile tubes.

    The US Navy has been given the funds for the two Large Unmanned Surface Vessels (LUSVs) it asked for in 2020, but before Congress will let the Navy turn them into a weapons platform, they’re first going to have to demonstrate the drone ships can work.

    The 2020 defense appropriations bill passed by Congress on December 19 allotted $209.2 million for the two LUSVs, with plans to buy eight more over the next five years in what will become known as the Future Years Defense Program (FYDP). Another $50 million are set aside for designing the ships without vertical launch tubes, which lawmakers have mandated until the platform proves itself capable of more mundane tasks.

    ‘Follow Rules of the Road’

    In a December 19 message viewed by Defense News, US Navy Fleet Forces Command commander Admiral Christopher Grady told the experimental Surface Development Squadron to begin developing concepts for “the organization, manning, training, equipping, sustaining, and the introduction and operational integration of the Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicle and Large Unmanned Surface Vessel with individual afloat units as well as with Carrier Strike Groups, Expeditionary Strike Groups, and Surface Action Groups.”

    “The Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicle will initially focus on intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) payloads and electronic warfare (EW) systems, while the Large Unmanned Surface Vessel will focus on surface warfare (SUW) and strike missions,” the message notes.

    The kind of basic operational integration the vessels will need to demonstrate is an ability to go “from point A to point B ... not hit anything, follow the rules of the road,” Rear Adm. James Kilby, commander of the Navy Surface Warfighting Development Center, said last October at an Annapolis conference.

    ​The LUSVs will be corvette-sized warships, roughly 90 meters long and 2,000 tons’ displacement, and will derive from the lessons of various experimental drone vessels tested by the Defense Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in recent years, Sputnik previously reported. The most successful of these, the 135-ton Sea Hunter, is being more thoroughly tested by the Office of Naval Research for use in intelligence and surveillance roles.

    Collectively, the Navy has referred to these unmanned warships as the “ghost fleet.”

    Bigger Fleet, Lesser Morale

    The Trump administration’s goal of a 355-ship fleet has placed major strains not only on the Navy’s shipyards and ship-makers, but on the service’s manpower as well. Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has pledged the Navy will expand to 355 ships from its present 290 vessels by 2030, but attracting specialists to the engineering-heavy service is another question.

    Vice Adm. Robert Burke, the Navy’s top personnel official, estimated in 2018 the Navy would need another 35,000 sailors to operate, support and sustain the 65 additional warships, a 25% increase over their present manpower.

    As a consequence, the Navy has dramatically expanded its recruitment efforts, nearly quadrupling its recruitment budget from $26 million in 2014 to $92 million last year, Navy Times reported.

    However, the service still struggles with historically low morale, making retention of servicemembers increasingly difficult. A 2014 report by Military Times ominously titled “America’s Military: A Force Adrift,” found “morale indicators on the decline in nearly every aspect of military life.”

    “Troops report significantly lower overall job satisfaction, diminished respect for their superiors, and a declining interest in re-enlistment now compared to just five years ago,” the report noted. “Today's service members say they feel underpaid, under-equipped and under-appreciated, the survey data show. After 13 years of war, the all-volunteer military is entering an era fraught with uncertainty and a growing sense that the force has been left adrift.”

    “It feels like a race to see which will break down first,” one sailor wrote in a 2017 command climate survey of the US 7th Fleet after two US Navy destroyers collided with civilian vessels, “the ship or it’s [sic] crew.”

    Those collisions killed dozens of sailors, and the Navy’s investigations found “catastrophic morale” among the crew of both ships.

    Some measures taken under the Navy’s program to reverse this trend, the Sailor 2025 initiatives, have included restoring the Torpedoman’s Mate rating on US submarines to “renew the heritage and pride” of the sailors who “man the torpedoes.” Other measures have included adding more mental health and childcare facilities, offering more extensive education opportunities, and of course, expanding reenlistment bonuses.

    Related:

    Pentagon Picks 4 Companies to Develop Next Generation Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
    Boeing, US Navy Successfully Complete First Unmanned Aerial Refueler Test Flight
    No-Man-in-the-Loop Needed: Russia to Develop Unmanned Sixth Generation Strategic Bomber by 2040
    Tags:
    drones, morale, testing, fleet, ghost, unmanned ships, US Navy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US celebrity Kim Kardashian and Minnie Mouse mascot at Fashion LA Awards, California.
    Oh Boy! Walt Disney's Most Iconic Mouse Couple that Inspired the World
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse